Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan exposes Chahat Pandey's secret affair, actor remains in denial

What happened?

Chahat Pandey's mother, Bhavana Pandey, recently entered the Bigg Boss 18 house during the family week, and her visit was marked by a heated confrontation. Bhavana clashed with Avinash Mishra over his alleged derogatory comments about her daughter Chahat, sparking a tense exchange.

However, what raised eyebrows was Bhavana's declaration about Chahat's personal life. She asserted that Chahat has never had a boyfriend, does not have one currently, and will never have one in the future. Bhavana took her statement a step further, claiming that Chahat would willingly marry anyone her mother chooses.

Salman Khan exposes Chahat

Now, in a new promo, host Salman Khan brought up the whole conversation. The promo was posted on the official Instagram handle of the Colors TV channel.

In the clip, Salman is seen exposing Chahat's secret relationship, contradicting her mother's claim that she has 'no boyfriend.'

“Aapke mummy ne ye kaha tha Chaahat ko ayese ladke pasand nahi hain jo ladkiyo ke agey peeche ghume. Aapki maa ne aapko aapka character certificate de diya (Your mother said that you don’t like guys who run after girls. Basically, she gave you a character certificate and told you what type of guys you like),” Salman said.

To further challenge her, Salman shared a throwback photo of Chahat with a cake which came with a message that read, "Happy 5-Year Anniversary, My Love”.

Salman shared, "Uske baad humara team kuch logon ko phone kiya hain, aapko kuch dikhana chahte hain (After that, our team dug up a little and found this. Please watch)."

The clip then shows a photograph which shows Chahat on the sets of her show, posing with a cake from her 'secret' boyfriend. The cake features the message: "5 Years Down. Happy Anniversary, My Love."

Chahat and Avinash react

In the clip, Chahat is seen getting anxious and denying the claims. Meanwhile, Avinash, who has previously worked with Chahat on two shows, is seen urging her to acknowledge her relationship. In response, she defended herself, saying, "Avinash, aise mat karo (Don’t do this." To which, Avinash said, “Sabko set pe pata hai (Everyone on the set knew about it)."

Later, Salman is seen saying, “Hain toh hain, nahi hain toh nahi hain (If it is then it is, if it is not then it is not there)”.

Bigg Boss 18 premieres new episodes at 10.30 pm on Colours TV and is also available for streaming on Jio Cinema.