Battle of the mommies rages on Bigg Boss 18, Eisha Singh's mother calls Chahat Panday's mom ‘dimaag se paidal’

Family week turns ugly

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 18, Eisha and Chahat's mothers are seen getting into a fight. It all started when Chahat's mother brought up a story linking Eisha with Shalin Bhanot, mentioning a video that showed Eisha doing aarti of Shalin's new car. This irked Eisha’s mother.

She expressed her displeasure at the very instance. “Dimag ke paidal log hote hai kuch (Some people lack common sense). Woh log dosrun ko ganda show karte hain apne aap ko acha dhikhnae ke liye (They show others in a bad light to portray themselves in a good light),” Eisha’s mother is seen saying.

She goes on to add, “Jiski beti ho unko kabhi aisa nahi bolna chaiyhe. Kab palat ke baat aap pe aajaye time ka pata nahi chalta. (A girl’s mother should not say such things. You don’t know when tables turn)”.

Eisha on dating Shalin

Last weekend, Eisha Singh cleared rumours about her dating Shalin Bhanot. It started when host Salman Khan teased Eisha and Avinash Mishra for not dating despite having feelings for each other.

Salman asked Eisha about her relationship with her Bekaboo co-star Shalin Bhanot. He asked, “Whose was the last phone call you made before entering the house?” dropping Shalin’s name as a hint.

To which, Eisha said, “Shalin is only my best friend. We have worked together so of course we share a very close bond but there's nothing more to it.” She denied any romantic involvement, reiterating that their bond is purely platonic. She added, “Shalin and I share a close friendship, and I value him deeply. But that's all there is to it.”

The remaining top 10 contestants are left are Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Kashish Kapoor, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Chahat Pandey. Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV. The grand finale will be held on January 19.