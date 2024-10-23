Dalljiet Kaur accuses Shalin Bhanot of being an absent parent: ‘You don’t want to check on your son?’

Actor Dalljiet Kaur, who is currently navigating a tumultuous separation from Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel, has directed criticism towards her former husband and actor Shalin Bhanot. She has alleged that Shalin has been absent from his son Jaydon’s life during this challenging period. Also read: Dalljiet Kaur slams estranged NRI husband for seemingly getting engaged again; shares pic of ‘ring on wedding finger’ Dalljiet Kaur and Shalin Bhanot got married in 2009.

She has claimed that Shalin has not made any effort to contact Jaydon for over a year. The actor spoke about her former husband in an interview with Galatta India.

Dalljiet Kaur slams Shalin

Talking about it, she said, “With my ex, there has been zero communication for about a year, or maybe more. He hasn’t really reached out so I don’t have any communication. I tried to be amicable with him for nine years. Every time he would ask to meet Jaydon, I would never refuse. Very happily I made them meet because I thought it was good for Jaydon. I was very selfish like that. I was more than happy him meeting Jaydon".

Dalljiet goes on to mention that she often wonders why Shalin didn’t try to know what happened with her and his son in Kenya. She feels he has her number, and has not tried to reach out to her.

In the interview, she was asked if Shalin had not reached out to meet Jaydon. To which, Dalljiet shared that not a single message has come from his side, adding, “You don’t want to check on your son? You don’t want to know what happened from the horse’s mouth? It was always a pattern that he would reach out. I made it a point for him to meet Nikhil. I asked him that you come to Kenya, stay with us, it will be good for Jaydon. He said yeah yeah. And then gayab (disappeared)."

About Dalljiet Kaur’s personal life

Dalljiet had a troubled marriage with her husband, Nikhil Patel. The actor accused him of having an extramarital affair. Nikhil has sent a legal notice to the actor asking her to collect all her belongings from his house in Kenya. Later, Dalljiet got a stay order against Nikhil which put a stay on Nikhil from evicting her and her child Jaydon, along with prohibiting him from throwing any of her belongings away.

Dalljiet tied the knot with Nikhil in 2023. She married Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin in 2009 and parted ways in 2015.