 Shalin Bhanot is not bothered with personal life coming back in limelight: I have nothing to hide - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shalin Bhanot is not bothered with personal life coming back in limelight: I have nothing to hide

ByYashika Mathur
Jun 10, 2024 01:48 PM IST

Shalin Bhanot has now taken up reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Actor Shalin Bhanot has been working in the TV industry since 2005 and is accustomed to being in the public eye, even if it means his personal life being discussed out and about. The actor says that he has nothing to hide and what people see via different mediums is less than half of the reality.

Shalin Bhanot is currently seen in Khayron Ke Khiladi 14.
Shalin Bhanot is currently seen in Khayron Ke Khiladi 14.

The 40-year-old actor’s personal life made it to headline when he and now ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur had an ugly separation 2015. While eventually, the actor’s love life took a backseat in fans’ memories, it was his participation in a reality show, where his personal life was discussed again. However, Shalin is not the one to be affected by it.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“I don’t get bothered about my personal life coming out because that is just probably, just 20-30 percent of my personal life and I have always kept it in my own space. I have always tried to keep my personal life pretty persona. So, parts of it do come out here and there. Even if it does come, it doesn’t bother me because me being an actor and public figure, it’s just a part and parcel of being an actor,” he says.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16's Shalin Bhanot on ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur's marriage plans: ‘This is news to me’

The actor adds, “We step out of the airport in the middle of the night with family, which is the most personal thing usually and even that gets covered and if you start getting bothered by it, then you will not be able to survive. So it doesn’t bother me, I have nothing to hide.”

Shalin has participated in several reality shows in the past like Nach Baliye 4, Box Cricket League and Bigg Boss 16. However, he is not afraid of getting stereotyped.

“If I would have done reality shows back to back, then probably aisa lagta but that was not the same. So I don’t think there is a thought behind getting stereotyped. You can do the same thing 100 times and it will still be very real and original for yourself and the audience,” says the actor.

With films being the natural progression for several television actors, one wonders if Shalin too will do more films after his 2006 film Pyaare Mohan and 2016 film Love Ke Fundey.

“I would love to consider all the mediums but it’s the filmmakers need to consider me. That is more important and I would love to be part of something intelligent and fun. I am open to any and every kind of medium because I am a workaholic and I just like to work,” Shalin says.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Cinema / Shalin Bhanot is not bothered with personal life coming back in limelight: I have nothing to hide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On