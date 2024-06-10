Shalin Bhanot is not bothered with personal life coming back in limelight: I have nothing to hide

Actor Shalin Bhanot has been working in the TV industry since 2005 and is accustomed to being in the public eye, even if it means his personal life being discussed out and about. The actor says that he has nothing to hide and what people see via different mediums is less than half of the reality. Shalin Bhanot is currently seen in Khayron Ke Khiladi 14.

The 40-year-old actor’s personal life made it to headline when he and now ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur had an ugly separation 2015. While eventually, the actor’s love life took a backseat in fans’ memories, it was his participation in a reality show, where his personal life was discussed again. However, Shalin is not the one to be affected by it.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“I don’t get bothered about my personal life coming out because that is just probably, just 20-30 percent of my personal life and I have always kept it in my own space. I have always tried to keep my personal life pretty persona. So, parts of it do come out here and there. Even if it does come, it doesn’t bother me because me being an actor and public figure, it’s just a part and parcel of being an actor,” he says.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16's Shalin Bhanot on ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur's marriage plans: ‘This is news to me’

The actor adds, “We step out of the airport in the middle of the night with family, which is the most personal thing usually and even that gets covered and if you start getting bothered by it, then you will not be able to survive. So it doesn’t bother me, I have nothing to hide.”

Shalin has participated in several reality shows in the past like Nach Baliye 4, Box Cricket League and Bigg Boss 16. However, he is not afraid of getting stereotyped.

“If I would have done reality shows back to back, then probably aisa lagta but that was not the same. So I don’t think there is a thought behind getting stereotyped. You can do the same thing 100 times and it will still be very real and original for yourself and the audience,” says the actor.

With films being the natural progression for several television actors, one wonders if Shalin too will do more films after his 2006 film Pyaare Mohan and 2016 film Love Ke Fundey.

“I would love to consider all the mediums but it’s the filmmakers need to consider me. That is more important and I would love to be part of something intelligent and fun. I am open to any and every kind of medium because I am a workaholic and I just like to work,” Shalin says.