Dalljiet Kaur slams estranged NRI husband for seemingly getting engaged again; shares pic of ‘ring on wedding finger’

Actor Dalljiet Kaur and her NRI husband Nikhil Patel have found themselves involved in a pretty messy divorce case. The two married in March 2023 and over the last few months, Dalljiet has levelled extra-marital affair allegations against the Kenya-based businessman, and he has also countered her. Amid all this, the actor has shared a screenshot of Nikhil's Instagram Stories, and said she was shocked to see him wearing a gold ring on his wedding finger. Also read | Exclusive: Dalljiet Kaur gets a stay order against estranged husband Nikhil Patel Actor Dalljiet Kaur married Kenya-based Nikhil Patel in 2023.

Dalljiet not only called him out on Instagram Stories for 'wearing a ring again' and hinting he was already engaged, she also slammed Nikhil's 'would-be wife' Safeena. In multiple long notes, the actor questioned Nikhil's recent social media posts flaunting his new relationship despite him 'still having a wife in Mumbai' under Indian laws.

Dalljiet Kaur took to Instagram Stories to post against Nikhil Patel.

What Dalljiet Kaur said

She wrote along with a picture of the said ring, "Congrats SN, must applaud the audacity to splash it again on social media. Well done both of you. Already wearing a ring again Nikhil. Well done."

Daljiet also bashed Nikhil's girlfriend, Safeena, and wrote, “Looks like you (Nikhil) were missing being talked about haan? You were missing being written about? Nikhil, your would-be wife seems to be in the same boat of wanting attention? She does know you technically still have a wife in Mumbai, whether or not you accept it. Indian justice will tell you your marital status soon.”

"Shame on you'

She further wrote about them, "Same personalities and character. Interesting. Sick mentality though both of you! Well done you are almost successful in destroying her family too. Though I do wonder what her family looks like for you to be wearing a promise ring already. My God, shame on you."

Dalljiet also pointed out that Nikhil might call it family jewellery, however, it is not that, otherwise, he would not have worn it on his ring finger. She wrote, "Knowing you, you will say it was there as a jewellery and you just chose to wear it or it was there with your daughter or someone from your family, just wore it like a jewel. But why wear it on the wedding finger? And then make sure it is seen on your Instagram Stories? You are anything but NAIVE..."

More about their Dalljiet and Nikhil's split

The divorce speculation surrounding Dalljiet and Nikhil started in February 2024, after they both unfollowed each other and deleted posts from their Instagram handles.

In May 2024, Nikhil had spoken about the extramarital affair allegations against him by Daljiet and also confirmed his split from the actor in an interview with ETimes. Ever since, the two have spoken out against each other, and in August 2024, Dalljiet confirmed lodging an FIR against Nikhil in Mumbai. Dalljiet has a son named Jaydon from her first marriage with actor Shaleen Bhanot.