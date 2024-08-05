Dalljiet Kaur confirms lodging FIR against NRI husband in Mumbai amid cheating allegations: 'I am heard and safe'

What Dalljiet Kaur said

The actor narrated her recent 'experience of lodging FIR' via her Instagram post on Sunday. She said she was grateful to Mumbai Police, writing, "Thank you so much Joint Commissioner of Police Anil Paraska for being so amazing. Thank you AGRIPADA Police Station for being so efficient and kind. Your prompt response helped me gain confidence that I am heard and safe."

Dalljiet added, "The Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Sir heard me with patience. And in no time Senior Inspector of Agripada Police Station, Yogendra Pache Sir, heard the entire matter in detail. I couldn’t believe we were being served with water to calm me down and we instantly felt very safe to speak the truth. Sir made me and my father very comfortable as he could see I was shaken with whatever was happening. Investigating Officer Sachin Shelke Sir then carried the whole FIR with so much patience and empathy. There was Lady constable who sat throughout my filing making she was present in the room throughout the filing."

The actor concluded, “I am convinced now that when you are on the right side of the law and are on side of truth, the Indian Police will empower you. I know now that women are safe in our country.”

More details

Recently, a report by Times Now stated that Dalljiet had filed an FIR on August 2 against Nikhil on the charges of cruelty and criminal breach of trust. Earlier, Nikhil had said that he had sent Dalljiet a legal notice after her recent posts on Instagram accusing him of having an extramarital affair. He had added that he will give away all her belongings to charity, if she does not collect them from his Kenya home. Nikhil was recently spotted at Mumbai airport with his girlfriend Safeena Nazar.

Nikhil on the breakdown of their marriage

The divorce speculation surrounding Dalljiet and Nikhil started in February, after they both unfollowed each other and deleted posts from their Instagram handles. They married in March 2023.

In May 2024, Nikhil had spoken about the extramarital affair allegations against him and also confirmed his split from Dalljiet in an interview with ETimes. He said that in January 2024, Dalljiet decided to leave Kenya with her son Jaydon and return to India, 'which ultimately led to the couple's separation'.