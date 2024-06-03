Dalljiet Kaur's husband Nikhil Patel threatens legal action over her ‘cheap’ posts, says he'll give her stuff to charity

Amid divorce rumours, TV actor Dalljiet Kaur had hinted in recent social media posts that her NRI husband Nikhil Patel had cheated on her. Speaking to ETimes, the Kenya-based businessman, who married Dalljiet in Mumbai in March 2023, has now said that he will not tolerate any further harassment from her side, and has issued her a 'written cease and desist letter'. Also read: Dalljiet Kaur's husband Nikhil Patel breaks silence on extramarital affair allegations, says marriage wasn't legal Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel married in 2023; she moved to Kenya after the wedding.

Nikhil sends Dalljiet a legal notice

He added that his legal team will take 'the sternest legal action available against Dalljiet should she continue with her unlawful actions'. Nikhil Patel said, “As a normal citizen of the world, it is very disturbing to see how the gaps in online protection laws, both in India and globally, can, and are, often exploited by those who choose to gain cheap media attention through careless actions that place innocent children and women at risk."

He added, "Sharing pictures and video footage without consent of those involved, particularly in the case of children, who are always a vulnerable group in society and who always require protection of the law, is illegal and negligent.”

He was hinting at their wedding video, which the actor recently shared on Instagram but deleted soon after. Nikhil also added that his team has reached out to Dalljiet to take her remaining belongings from his Kenya home in June, or else they will be given away to a charity in the country. He said he has no obligation to store them for her and has requested her on several occasions to collect the same.

Nikhil on the breakdown of their marriage

Recently, Nikhil had spoken about the extramarital affair allegations against him and also confirmed his split from Dalljiet in an interview with ETimes.

Nikhil said, “In January this year, Dalljiet decided to leave Kenya with her son Jaydon and return to India, which ultimately led to our separation. We both realised that the foundation of our blended family wasn't as strong as we had hoped, making it hard for Dalljiet to settle in Kenya. In March 2023, we held an Indian wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Though it held cultural significance, it was not legally binding. This ceremony was intended to reassure Dalljiet’s family about her move to Kenya.”

Divorce rumours

The divorce speculation surrounding the estranged couple started in February 2024, after they both unfollowed each other and deleted posts from their Instagram handles. Dalljiet recently posted a poll on Instagram Stories asking, "What's your thought on extramarital affairs? Who is to be blamed?" with options like 'The girl,' 'The husband,' and 'The wife'.