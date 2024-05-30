 Dalljiet Kaur's husband Nikhil Patel breaks silence on extramarital affair allegations, says marriage wasn't legal | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Dalljiet Kaur's husband Nikhil Patel breaks silence on extramarital affair allegations, says marriage wasn't legal

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sanya
May 30, 2024 12:35 PM IST

Amid divorce rumours, Dalljiet Kaur hinted at NRI husband Nikhil Patel having an affair. He has now spoken about their relationship and 'cultural clashes'.

TV actor Dalljiet Kaur married Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel in March 2023. Over the past few months, there seemed to be trouble in the marriage. Amid separation rumours, Dalljiet recently shared a cryptic post hinting at her husband's possible extramarital affair. Nikhil has now spoken about the allegations in an interview with ETimes, and said that her leaving Kenya 'marked the end of the relationship' for him. Also read: Dalljiet Kaur claims Nikhil Patel refuses to accept their marriage, deletes post from Instagram later

Dalljiet Kaur with Nikhil Patel after their 2023 wedding. (File Photo)
Dalljiet Kaur with Nikhil Patel after their 2023 wedding. (File Photo)

Nikhil Patel confirms separation

Nikhil said, "In January this year, Dalljiet decided to leave Kenya with her son Jaydon and return to India, which ultimately led to our separation. We both realised that the foundation of our blended family wasn't as strong as we had hoped, making it hard for Dalljiet to settle in Kenya. In March 2023, we held an Indian wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Though it held cultural significance, it was not legally binding. This ceremony was intended to reassure Dalljiet’s family about her move to Kenya."

‘Her departure marked the end of our relationship’

He added, "Despite our efforts, Dalljiet found it challenging to adjust to life in Kenya, missing her career and life in India. The complexities of our family dynamics became increasingly apparent... this proved to be challenging for us due to cultural clashes, different values and beliefs, and this was something that began to develop as the relationship matured... Dalljiet informed me, her son’s school and others on the day she decided to leave that she did not plan to return to Kenya... her departure marked the end of our relationship for me, and despite her concerning social media activity over the past five months, I have found closure and solace, moving forward positively."

Calling the actor's recent social media posts 'impulsive', Nikhil said that they 'have caused confusion and distress' among his friends and family. He went to say that Dalljiet 'has expressed a desire to return' to his life and 'has crossed boundaries'. He added that her posts have been 'misinterpreted, resulting in unnecessary harassment of family and friends unrelated to this situation'. Nikhil said that he hopes Dalljiet 'stops this behaviour'.

 

Dalljiet Kaur mentioned about cheating in her new Instagram story.
Dalljiet Kaur mentioned about cheating in her new Instagram story.
Dalljiet Kaur shared a cryptic post about extra-marital affair.
Dalljiet Kaur shared a cryptic post about extra-marital affair.

Dalljiet's recent post

Dalljiet recently posted a poll on Instagram Stories asking, "What's your thought on extramarital affairs? Who is to be blamed?" with options like 'The girl,' 'The husband,' and 'The wife'. 

The divorce speculation surrounding the couple started in February 2024, after they both unfollowed each other and deleted posts from their Instagram handles.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dalljiet Kaur's husband Nikhil Patel breaks silence on extramarital affair allegations, says marriage wasn't legal
