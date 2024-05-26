Dalljiet Kaur claims Nikhil Patel refuses to accept their marriage, deletes post from Instagram later

After staying mum for a few months, actor Dalljiet Kaur has come forward to level several allegations against her husband Nikhil Patel. Now, she is claiming that Nikhil is refusing to accept their marriage, which is making her wonder how can that be true. However, she soon deleted the post. (Also read: Dalljiet Kaur alleges Nikhil Patel cheated on her: ‘Should have left your wife little dignity…’) Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with Nikhil Patel in 2023.

The actor, who has finally confirmed trouble in her marriage with Nikhil, on Sunday took to Instagram to open up about her relationship status, and accuse Nikhil of backing out on her and their son, Jaydon.

New accusation

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of herself in an ethnic dress, and went on to accuse Nikhil, who stays in Kenya.

Along with the picture, in the deleted post, she shared her views in Hindi, loosely translated as, “My clothes are there, my chooda is there, my temple, all my things are there, in fact my son's clothes, books and his hope from his father is there. It's my in-laws place, the painting which I made is there. But my husband is saying it's not my house. He is saying we never got married. Is he not my husband? What do you think? Is Nikhil not my husband? Did we not got married?”

Her fans react

The actor is looking for answers about her relationship, and her fans have come forward to support her. “Please take strict action against him, commented a user, while another wrote, “Can you please tell us the whole truth." A third user shared,” File a cheating case against him”, “with another commented, “Yes, the wedding did happen”.

About trouble in their relationship

On Saturday, Dalljiet finally confirmed her separation with Nikhil through Instagram Stories. A few months ago, Dalljiet and Nikhil had unfollowed each other. The change happened almost a year after their wedding.

Dalljiet, in her post, mentioned about cheating in a marriage. She first shared a clip of herself in traditional attire in her Instagram Story and captioned it as, “What's your thought on extra-marital affairs? Who is to be blamed?…The girl…The husband…The wife.”

In another post she shared a gym selfie of a man by hiding his face and posted a long caption which read, “SN…You make me better! (muscle emoji)…You are out on social media with her now every day shamelessly. Your wife and son came back in 10 months of the wedding. The entire family is humiliated. Some dignity for the kids would have been good. At least you should have left your wife little dignity publicly as I was quiet about a lot of other things too.”

More about their relationship

Dalljiet tied the knot with Nikhil in 2023. She was earlier married to television actor and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot. The couple had divorced in 2015. Dalljiet was last seen in the television show, Sasural Genda Phool - 2.

Speculation around trouble in their relations grew louder when she came back to India with her son. At that time, Dalljiet's team issued a statement, which stated, “I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon (her son) are in India currently for Dalljiet’s dad’s surgery followed by her Maa’s surgery as well, which required them to be beside him. In addition to this, I would only like to say that Dalljiet, at the moment, would not like to make any comments on anything because the kids are in the picture. Please respect her kids’ privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out."