Dalljiet Kaur alleges Nikhil Patel cheated on her: ‘Should have left your wife little dignity…’
Dalljiet Kaur is an Indian television actor. She was earlier married to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot.
Dalljiet Kaur has finally confirmed her separation with Nikhil Patel in her new Instagram Stories. Diljit and Nikhil had unfollowed each other few months ago, almost an year after their wedding. Dalljiet, in her latest post has mentioned about cheating in a marriage. (Also read: Dalljiet, Nikhil unfollow each other on IG less than one year after wedding)
Dalljiet Kaur accuses Nikhil Patel of infidelity
She first shared a clip of herself in traditional attire in her Instagram story and captioned it as, “What's your thought on extra-marital affairs? Who is to be blamed?…The girl…The husband…The wife.”
In another post she shared a gym selfie of a man by hiding his face and posted a long caption which read, “SN…You make me better! (muscle emoji)…You are out on social media with her now every day shamelessly. Your wife and son came back in 10 months of the wedding. The entire family is humiliated. Some dignity for the kids would have been good.”
She further added, “At least you should have left your wife little dignity publicly as I was quiet about a lot of other things too.”
Dalljiet Kaur returns to India for her Dad's surgery
Dalljiet's team issued a statement later which stated that, “I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon (her son) are in India currently for Dalljiet’s dad’s surgery followed by her Maa’s surgery as well, which required them to be beside him. In addition to this, I would only like to say that Dalljiet, at the moment, would not like to make any comments on anything because the kids are in the picture. Please respect her kids’ privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out,” reported by News 18.
Dalljiet tied the knot with Nikhil in 2023. She was earlier married to television actor and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot. The couple had divorced in 2015. Dalljiet was last seen in the television show - Sasural Genda Phool - 2 (2021-22).
