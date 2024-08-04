Dalljiet Kaur files FIR against estranged husband Nikhil Patel amid cheating allegations: Report

The drama surrounding Television actor Dalljiet Kaur's marriage with Nikhil Patel took a fresh turn. Amid the speculations about their separation, a report by Times Now states that Dalljiet filed an FIR against Nikhil, on the charges of cruelty and criminal breach of trust. Nikhil was recently spotted at Mumbai airport with his girlfriend Safeena Nazar. (Also read: Dalljiet Kaur heartbroken after 'husband' Nikhil Patel lands in Mumbai with new girlfriend: 'Tears won't stop') Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel got married last year.

Dalljiet filed FIR

The report stated that Dalljiet has lodged an FIR against Nikhil under sections 85 and 316 (2) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita)

Section 85 of BNS states, “Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty. — Whoever, being the husband or the relative of the husband of a woman, subjects such woman to cruelty shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to fine.”

Section 316 (2) of BNS states, “Whoever commits criminal breach of trust shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years, or with fine, or with both.”

More details

Meanwhile, Dalljiet took to her X account to share a note of gratitude to the police authority for their suppport. Her latest tweet read, “Thank you Jt Comm Of Police Anil Paraskar, DCP Krishnatkant Upadhyay, Senior Inspector Yogendra Pache & IO Sachin Shelke along with a lady constable for your efficiency. Thank you AGRIPADA PS for letting a woman know that she is safe in this country.”

A few days ago, Dalljiet shared screenshots of a post in which Nikhil was seen with his new girlfriend Safeena Nazar and wrote, “No words…just tears that won't stop…”

Dalljiet and Nikhil married on March 10, 2023, in a ceremony surrounded by close friends and family. She moved to Kenya but returned home to Mumbai in January 2024 with her son Jaydon. The divorce speculation surrounding the couple started in February 2024, after they both unfollowed each other and deleted posts from their Instagram handles.

Earlier, Nikhil had said that he had sent Dalljiet a legal notice after her recent posts on Instagram accusing him of having an extramarital affair. He added that he will give away all her belongings to charity, if she does not collect them from his Kenya home.