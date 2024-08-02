Dalljiet Kaur heartbroken after 'husband' Nikhil Patel lands in Mumbai with new girlfriend: 'Tears won't stop'

Dalljiet Kaur's marriage with Nikhil Patel hit rock-bottom when she alleged that he cheated on her. Amid the speculations about their separation, Nikhil was recently spotted at Mumbai airport with his girlfriend Safeena Nazar, according to a post by Telly Talk India. Dalljiet shared screenshots of the report and wrote an emotional note. She also shared an Instagram post of her PR manager Ash Parmar, who slammed Nikhil for marrying Dalljiet for her fame. (Also read: Dalljiet Kaur returns to Kenya after husband threatens legal action. See pic) Dalljiet Kaur wrote an emotional post after Nikhil Patel was spotted with his girlfriend.

Dalljiet shares emotional note about her marriage

Dalljiet, while sharing the news about Nikhil and Safeena, on her Instagram story and wrote, “No words…just tears that won't stop…” She added Ash's post in another story and captioned it as, “Thank you @Avirayit for coming out with your personal experiences too. It's easy for people to say move on…How does one undo a marriage that involved so many happy tears of so many people?” The actor ended her Instagram story by thanking Ash and wrote, “You are the kind of women we need in our society.”

Dalljiet Kaur shared picture of Nikhil Patel with his girlfriend.

Dalljiet Kaur wrote it is hard to move on after a broken marriage.

Dalljiet's friend says Nikhil was rude to her son

Ash recently took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of Dalljiet's wedding with Nikhil. Her caption read, “@niknpatel Last time barely a bit over a year back you went to India to become famous by getting married to @kaurdalljiet and now you are there after that with the new girl. Wow (folded hands emoji) women must be a visual shoe to be replaced like this. As a PR manager, I had the privilege of working with an exceptionally talented actress whom I admired from childhood. Unfortunately, her ex husband displayed a troubling arrogance, narcissism, and rudeness. His cold demeanor towards her son was just one of many red flags that indicated his true character which I saw with my own eyes. It's disheartening to see someone of her caliber treated with such disregard. Women deserve respect and genuine support, not to be undermined by those who should be their partners. Standing up for what’s right means acknowledging these issues and advocating for the respect every individual, especially women, deserve.”

Dalljiet Kaur thanked her PR manager Ash Parmar for her support.

Ash also pointed out, “It seems you married @kaurdalljiet not out of genuine affection but to elevate your own status. In doing so, you not only dashed her hopes of a fulfilling second chance at love,but also crushed a child's dreams of having a positive father figure. Your actions reveal a deep lack of respect for both women and family. It's crucial to confront and call out such insincerity and disrespect, as everyone deserves genuine care and respect in their relationships.”

Dalljet was earlier married to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot.