Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams Dalljiet Kaur's husband Nikhil Patel on pics with GF Safeena; says, Cheating is a choice

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, a popular actress in the television industry, took to Instagram to lend support to actor Dalljiet Kaur. She blasted the latter's estranged Kenya-based businessman husband Nikhil Patel, who was spotted with his girlfriend in Mumbai. Devoleena Bhattacharjee lends support to actor Dalljiet Kaur, slamming her estranged husband Nikhil Patel

For the unversed, Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel got married on March 10, 2023, in a ceremony surrounded by close friends and family. She moved to Kenya but returned home to Mumbai in January 2024 with her son Jaydon. This was Dalljiet's second marriage. Later, she had accused Patel of having an extramarital affair, following which he released a statement confirming their separation.

Meanwhile, Nikhil got Devoleena's ire on social media as he was recently spotted at Mumbai airport with his girlfriend Safeena Nazar, according to a post by Telly Talk India. Dalljiet shared screenshots of the report and wrote an emotional note. She also shared an Instagram post of her PR manager Ash Parmar, who slammed Nikhil for marrying Dalljiet for her fame.

'Who gives these people the right to ruin someone else's life?'

Taking to her Insta stories, Devoleena wrote, "The person is already married and hasn't even gotten a divorce yet. He has arrived in India with his girlfriend. If I am not mistaken, it's only been a year and a half since he got married to Daljeet. Anyway, it's his life and whatever he does is his business. But who gives these people the right to ruin someone else's life?"

‘People like him, making a mockery of everything, every relationship, is so easy’

Devoleena questioned his claims that the marriage with Dalljiet was not legal. She further added, "This gentleman claims that he didn't legally marry. Then what were those 7 pheras, if not a real wedding? For people like him, making a mockery of everything, every relationship, is so easy. And then some so-called woke people will come and gyaan denge saying if those two are happy, what's the problem? People with such limited understanding should realise that we are talking about a third person here, about Daljeet and her son. What about them? Is it that easy to forget everything and move on? Certainly, for people like Nik, this might be a common occurrence, but not for a normal human being."

'Cheating is a choice'

Warning women about such mis-deeds, Devoleena cautions them to get their marriages registered. She continues, "This is wrong and will always be wrong. This is a lesson for every girl, every family that dont trusts someone completely and dedicates their lives to such people. Be careful. Also understand that just taking the saath pheras or having a Nikah, etc does not make your marriage valid according to many and they can manipulate it if they wish to. It needs to be registered. Because there are many shameless and rude people who will take advantage of the situation and continue ruining. CHEATING IS DEFINITELY A CHOICE NIK. Also don't forget your daughters are watching you too.”