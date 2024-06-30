Devoleena Bhattacharjee on pregnancy rumours: 'I'm sure if anyone intrudes on your personal space you wouldn’t like it'

In response to persistent pregnancy rumours, actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has finally addressed the issue via Instagram Stories. While she refrained from confirming or denying the speculation, she urged the public to respect her privacy and refrain from intruding. Also read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee: 'There are people who think I'm pregnant and hence I got married all of a sudden' Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married to Shanwaz Shaikh in 2022.

Devoleena reacts

On Saturday morning, the actor took to Instagram Stories and mentioned that she will announce her pregnancy whenever she feels like and asked everyone not to “bother" her. Devoleena emphasised that she would announce her pregnancy only when she feels comfortable sharing it.

“Many people have been messaging me for a long time regarding my pregnancy, creating news about it. I am sure that whenever I feel like sharing such news with you all, I will do it myself. For now, please do not bother me," Devoleena wrote.

She also questioned the purpose of people's curiosity, whether it was to create headlines, generate content, or engage in trolling or positive comments. However, she emphasised that none of these would satisfy her desire for privacy.

“What will you do once you find out whether I am pregnant or not? Will you create headlines, make your own content, troll or right 2-3 nice things? But trust me, I do not crave any of these. This is my personal space and you are not invited to bother me," she shared, adding, “I am sure if anyone intrudes on your personal space or create content, you wouldn’t like it either. There is enough content on social media to keep yourself busy. I am sure by now you all understand that I do not like interference in my personal life”.

The rumours

Devoleena's statement comes a day after she shared photos online that some said seemingly revealed a baby bump. Many Instagram followers flooded the comments sections with questions and well wishes, with some even addressing her as "mommy-to-be."

Several fans rushed to the comments section asking if Devoleena was expecting her first child with her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh. “Gopi bahu tum pregnant ho kya mujhe Kokila bhn ko khuskhabri deni h please btana jarur," one of the fans wrote. “Is she pregnant?????" added another. A third user called her, “mommy-to-be".

More about the couple

Devoleena tied the knot with her beau Shanawaz Shaikh in December 2022. It was a court wedding in Lonavala with only close friends in attendance. However, she faced immense backlash after her wedding when trolls questioned her decision of inter-faith marriage.

In an interview with E-Times in October 2023, Devoleena gave a reply to trolls and said, “If I had married a wealthy man, I’d have been labelled a gold-digger, and if I married someone like SRK (Shah Rukh Khan), they would have said usne kaisi ladki se shaadi kar lee (What kind of girl did he marry)."

Devoleena is known for shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Dil Diyaan Gallaan. She also participated in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss.