Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel’s separation: From fairytale wedding to ugly legal battle, everything we know

8 long years after her divorce from Shalin Bhanot, TV actor Dalljiet Kaur found love again in investment banker Nikhil Patel. For a while, all was well as the two enjoyed marital bliss in their Kenya home with Dalljiet’s son Jaydon and Nikhil’s daughters Aariyana and Aanika. However, a month ago, the actor took social media by storm when she accused her husband of cheating on her. They are currently at loggerheads in a nasty legal battle. Well, here’s everything that has happened so far: Dalljiet Kaur and her estranged husband Nikhil Patel

A new chapter

Dalljiet and Nikhil tied the knot on March 18, 2023 in a traditional Indian ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by their family, close friends, and the bride’s fellow celebs such as Sanaya Irani and Karishma Tanna. Dalljiet was dressed in a white lehenga by designer Anjali Lilaria while Nikhil was twinning with her in a matching sherwani

Trouble in paradise

The rumour mill began churning in February this year when Dalljiet deleted all of her wedding pictures from social media. She even removed Nikhil’s surname ‘Patel’ from her Instagram handle. This was shortly after she returned to India with her son Jaydon in January

Allegations and separation

Last month in May, Dalljiet confirmed their separation when she shared a post on her Instagram story, accusing her husband of having an extramarital affair. The actor also revealed that 10 months after the wedding, she had returned to India from Kenya with her son. In her post, Dalljiet shared, “You are out on social media with her now every day shamelessly. Your wife and son came back in 10 months of the wedding. The entire family is humiliated. Some dignity for the kids would have been good.”

Nikhil’s side of the story

Just a few days after Dalljiet’s story took the internet by storm, Nikhil shared his side of the story with another publication. He stated that their wedding held cultural significance, but it was only intended to reassure Dalljiet’s family of her move to Kenya and was not legally binding. Nikhil further claimed that the actor found it difficult to adjust in Kenya and hence decided to return to India. When she left, it was the end of their relationship for him. Nikhil apparently stored her belongings to keep them safe and moved on. In the interview, he wished her well and hoped she would stop ‘this behaviour’

Ongoing legal battle

This was followed by Nikhil sending Dalljiet a legal notice asking her to take all her belongings from his Kenyan house. According to reports, his legal team gave the actor’s legal team all the details of a storage facility where Nikhil stored her belongings. Well, Dalljiet returned to Kenya and got a stay order that prohibited her estranged husband from evicting her, Jaydon or any of their belongings from their house. Coming out in her support, Karishma Tanna shared a post on Instagram, which read: “Whatever happened shouldn't have happened!!!! My full support is with my dearest friend Dalljiet Kaur. This man has done wrong to her, and I will stand by her till the end. Strong women do not seek revenge; they move on and allow karma to do the work!!”

Well, the case is in court right now. Let’s wait and watch what happens next.