Exclusive: Dalljiet Kaur gets a stay order against estranged husband Nikhil Patel

Dalljiet Kaur and estranged husband Nikhil Patel’s marriage troubles have been in the headlines lately. The latest development in the case came as Patel sent a legal notice to Kaur asking her to collect all her belongings from his house in Kenya, after she accused him of having an extramarital affair. Now, we have got our hands on a leaked legal document that has put a stay on Patel from evicting Kaur and her child Jaydon, along with prohibiting him from throwing any of her belongings away. Dalljiet Kaur gets a stay order against estranged husband Nikhil Patel

The legal notice issued by Milimani Court in Nairobi City, Kenya on June 11 states, “Pending the hearing and final determination of this application, an injunction is hereby issued restraining the Respondent (Patel), his agents, employees and/or servants from evicting the Petitioner/Applicant (Kaur) and her child (Jaydon) and/or throwing out and/or whatsoever dealing with the personal effects and belongings of the Petitioner/Applicant in her matrimonial home (in Kenya).” As per the notice, the next hearing in the case is scheduled for June 28.

Here is the Court issued stay order:

Stay order issued by court in favour of Dalljiet Kaur against estranged husband Nikhil Patel

For the unversed, Kaur had accused Patel of having an extramarital affair, following which he released a statement confirming their separation. Reportedly, under the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act of 2000, and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act of 2012, Dalljiet Kaur’s social media posts accusing her husband of an extramarital affair are legally questionable. As per Patel, her posts make her liable for civil and criminal proceedings against her as according to him, she shared pictures and videos of his daughter “without the consent of those involved”. The video in question is the speech that Patel's daughter gave at their wedding.

As per the legal notice sent by Patel to the actor, he had asked her to collect all her belongings by June, otherwise he would be donating them to a charity in Kenya as he has “no obligation” to store them.