Dalljiet Kaur hits back at Nikhil Patel after his statement on their ‘non-legal’ marriage: 'You deserve to be punished'

Dalljiet Kaur's ongoing conflict with her husband Nikhil Patel has escalated, with the actor responding to Nikhil's recent accusations. In a statement to Pinkvilla, Nikhil claimed that Dalljiet verbally abused him despite his efforts to reconcile. However, Dalljiet has refuted his claims and criticised him for referring to their wedding as an ‘event.’ (Also read: Dalljiet Kaur says ‘justice will be served’ after filing FIR on Nikhil Patel) Dalljiet Kaur lashed out at Nikhil Patel over his recent statement about their wedding.

Dalljiet Kaur accuses Nikhil Patel of fake PR stories

Dalljit took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "You had three days in India after knowing about the FIR. Which you have just admitted you knew about. If the rubbish you have printed out right now was true, you would have gone to the police station and told your side to them instead of sending it out to your PR. After running away from India while the police kept telling you to visit them again and again. You PR stories are not going to give me justice and a person like you deserves to be punished."

Dalljiet Kaur called out Nikhil Patel and accused him of false allegations.

She also pointed out, “It's like you are so not done wanting more and more publicity, my god. Calling our wedding an event is shameful. In India it's called MARRIAGE, and yes, NRI was written in Marathi by the cop. It's no big deal that a criminal is an NRI or a British citizen! Why did you flee from my country? Is all this true that you are sending for the press? You should have sat in front of the cops eye to eye and told this rubbish story you have made up. And see if they would have believed it.”

Dalljiet Kaur took a jibe at Nikhil Patel accusing him of using fake PR against her.

Nikhil Patel says his marriage with Dalljiet wasn't legal

Nikhil, in his long statement as a response to Dalljiet's past allegations against him said, “Dalljiet and I met in Dubai in 2022, and then had our Hindu ceremony in March of 2023 in Mumbai, India. Right after the ceremony, we moved to Nairobi, Kenya where I work and reside as a British Expat. We lived in Kenya together as a family until January 2024 when she returned to India with Jaydon. Our celebration in India was not in any way meant to be, nor was it a “legal” marriage ceremony. For Dalljiet to pretend that we entered a legal union is deliberately deceptive and meant solely for purpose of supporting her victim's self-portrayal. She made consistent efforts to secure work in India by writing scripts and attempting to market her short films, though they did not achieve the success she hoped. As a supportive partner, I remained committed to backing her projects.”

He also told, “In the past eight months since Dalljiet and Jaydon left Kenya, I have found myself subjected to intense scrutiny on social media. Dalljiet decided to withdraw Jaydon from his prestigious British international school in Nairobi after just four days of the new term. She then informed my oldest daughter through a voice note and messaged my friends, stating her intention to leave Kenya permanently and return to India.”

Nikhil Patel accuses Dalljiet Kaur of cyberbullying

Nikhil claimed that Dalljiet has never met his younger daughter. He also alleged that Dalljiet’s actions have caused significant distress, including cyberbullying. Nikhil further claimed that Dalljiet's continued harassment has affected the lives and careers of several women associated with him, and some of them have taken legal action.

Dalljite tied the knot with Nikhil in March 2023. He returned back to India with her son Jaydon after rift in their marriage.