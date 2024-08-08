Dalljiet Kaur says ‘justice will be served’ after filing FIR on Nikhil Patel

Dalljiet Kaur is embroiled in a legal battle with her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel. Ever since the couple filed for divorce earlier this year, they have levelled allegations against each other. Recently, Dalljiet even filed an FIR against Nikhil, accusing him of cruelty and criminal breach of trust. She now shared that she hopes for justice. (Also Read: Dalljiet Kaur vows to redesign tattoo dedicated to husband Nikhil Patel: ‘There was no such thing as loyalty’) Dalljiet Kaur is hoping for justice against her estranged husband Nikhil Patel.

Dalljiet Kaur hopes justice is served

Dalljiet took to her Instagram stories on Thursday, sharing a picture of a hoarding of the Mumbai police. Sharing it, she wrote, “No matter where in the world, I know justice will be served.” She also tagged the Mumbai police’s official Instagram account in the pictures.

A screengrab of Dalljiet Kaur's Instagram stories.

For the unversed, Dalljiet filed an FIR against Nikhil on August 2 at Mumbai’s Agripada police station. Filed under sections 85 and 316 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, she accused Nikhil of cruelty and criminal breach of trust.

In June this year, Dalljiet also moved the Nairobi City court against Nikhil. She received a stay order preventing him from evicting her and her son from their home in Kenya. Prior to this, Nikhil had sent her a legal notice accusing her of harassment. His complaint was that her social media posts accusing him of having an extra-marital affair were not true.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel’s relationship

Dalljiet and Nikhil got married in March 2023 and filed for divorce earlier this year, 10 months after their marriage. She shared wedding pictures on his birthday this year, accusing him of hurting her.

She wrote, “Right from sending my belongings to a storage house much before the date given by you through your PR articles to wiping the wall which I had painted for months with my chuda that I loved so much. And keeping a book in the foreground saying “subtle art of caring a FU**” You have impressive ways to hurt me. And I know you are not done. You will come up with more ways soon.”