Karishma Tanna supports Dalljiet Kaur amid separation from Nikhil Patel: This man has done wrong to her

Dalljiet's Qayamat Ki Raat co-star Karishma took to Instagram Stories to show her support for her.

Karishma is on Dalljiet's side

Karishma reposted a news story about Dalljiet’s relationship. The text on the picture read, “Dalljiet takes legal action against estranged husband Nikhil Patel, after having an extramarital affair.”

Sharing the post, Karishma wrote, “Whatever happened shouldn't have happened!!!! My full support is with my dearest friend Dalljiet Kaur. This man has done wrong to her, and I will stand by her till the end. Strong women do not seek revenge; they move on and allow karma to do the work!!”

Dalljiet re-shared Karishma's Instagram Stories on her timeline and expressed her gratitude. She wrote, “One day as it comes KT [Karishma Tanna]. Thank You!”

However, the post was not visible later. It is not clear if it was deleted or went off the timeline after 24 hours.

Karishma's Insta Story.

Trouble in their paradise

Some time back, Dalljiet slammed Kenya-based businessman Nikhil on social media. Sharing a photo of Nikhil on her Instagram story, she wrote, "You are out on social media with her now everyday shamelessly. Your wife and son came back in 10 months of the wedding. The entire family is humiliated. Some dignity for the kids would have been good!"

Later, Nikhil spoke about the allegations in an interview with ETimes. He said, “In January this year, Dalljiet decided to leave Kenya with her son Jaydon and return to India, which ultimately led to our separation. We both realised that the foundation of our blended family wasn't as strong as we had hoped, making it hard for Dalljiet to settle in Kenya. In March 2023, we held an Indian wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Though it held cultural significance, it was not legally binding. This ceremony was intended to reassure Dalljiet’s family about her move to Kenya."

Nikhil has sent a legal notice to the actor asking her to collect all her belongings from his house in Kenya. Later, Dalljiet got a stay order against Nikhil which put a stay on Nikhil from evicting her and her child Jaydon, along with prohibiting him from throwing any of her belongings away.

Dalljiet tied the knot with Nikhil in 2023. She was earlier married to television actor and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot, with whom she shares a son. The couple had divorced in 2015.