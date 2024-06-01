Dalljiet Kaur shares wedding video amid separation from Nikhil Patel; deletes it later

It has been a few days since actor Dalljiet Kaur finally spoke up about trouble in her marriage with Nikhil Patel, accusing him of cheating on her. Nikhil has also come forward to speak his side, saying the marital union was not legally binding. Now, Dalljiet has stirred up the row by posting her wedding video on her social media. (Also read: Dalljiet Kaur's husband Nikhil Patel breaks silence on extramarital affair allegations, says marriage wasn't legal) Dalljiet Kaur got married to Nikhil Patel in 2023.

On Saturday, the actor took to Instagram to look back at the memories made when she got married to Nikhil last year. However, she deleted the post soon.

The wedding video

She posted the video to mark the occasion of 1 year and three months of marriage. It is a compilation of the moments from their wedding ceremony, haldi ceremony and the reception.

In the video, Nikhil’s daughter from his previous marriage is seen praising Dalljiet, saying that she is happy her father found someone. It also featured Dalljiet opening up about her relationship with her son Jaydon.

She mentioned feeling apprehensive about her second marriage but decided to take a deep breath and say, “Let’s do it”. She posted the emotional video on Instagram, with the caption which read, “1 year three months back!"

She takes the video off her account

As soon as she posted the video, social media users started trolling her, with some reminding her that she has accused Nikhil of having an extramarital affair. “Please try to move on,” one comment read, with one stating, “Have some self-respect. The man cheated on you”.

First, she turned off the comments on her post, likely to avoid the inevitable flood of reactions. But later deleted the post. She had also shared the post on Instagram Stories, which she deleted too.

Trouble in their paradise

The video was posted a couple of days after Dalljiet slammed Kenya-based businessman Nikhil on social media. Sharing a photo of Nikhil on her Instagram story, she wrote, "You are out on social media with her now everyday shamelessly. Your wife and son came back in 10 months of the wedding. The entire family is humiliated. Some dignity for the kids would have been good!"

Later, Nikhil spoke about the allegations in an interview with ETimes. He said, “In January this year, Dalljiet decided to leave Kenya with her son Jaydon and return to India, which ultimately led to our separation. We both realised that the foundation of our blended family wasn't as strong as we had hoped, making it hard for Dalljiet to settle in Kenya. In March 2023, we held an Indian wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Though it held cultural significance, it was not legally binding. This ceremony was intended to reassure Dalljiet’s family about her move to Kenya."

Dalljiet tied the knot with Nikhil in 2023. She was earlier married to television actor and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot, with whom she shares a son. The couple had divorced in 2015.