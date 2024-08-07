Dalljiet Kaur vows to redesign tattoo dedicated to husband Nikhil Patel: ‘There was no such thing as loyalty’

Dalljiet Kaur is choosing to move on with her life and not take another chance at loyalty. A few days ago, she lodged an FIR against estranged husband Nikhil Patel on the charges of cruelty and criminal breach of trust. Now, in a new post, Dalljiet has shared a video of her and Nikhil Patel's matching tattoos, and explained what it meant to her. She went on to add that she will be redesigning that tattoo now. (Also read: Dalljiet Kaur files FIR against estranged husband Nikhil Patel amid cheating allegations: Report) Dalljiet Kaur shared the matching tattoo she got with Nikhil Patel.

Dalljiet's post

On Wednesday, Dalljiet took to her Instagram to flaunt her and her estranged husband's matching ‘Take 2’ tattoos. Explaining the significance of this tattoo, she wrote a long note in the caption, which began: “Take 2. A tattoo that represented strength to fall in love again. Strength to trust again. Strength to leave the country and wrapping up everything for love and a hope to have family that me and Jaydon craved so much for. After nine years I took the plunge as I got lost in the fantasy of having a family and all that I was being told to believe.”

She added, “Take 2 was a chance I gave myself, to call someone my husband. For my son to feel what having a father would feel like. Now I know there was no such thing as faith and loyalty, love and respect, togetherness and commitment. It was all about numbers from the very beginning and loyalty was never on the table. Numbers must be high so the switch happened quickly ! Now I know, when I was being told “we will fix this” there was a replacement already being fixed too..”

Dalljiet asserted that she is open to ideas to help her redesign the tattoo, and concluded, “For all those who are insisting on redesigning my tattoo. Yes I am going to do it. Come up with good ideas, we can do something fun and creative so the healing finally begins. Would look forward to some fun ideas.”

More details

Nikhil was recently spotted at Mumbai airport with his girlfriend Safeena Nazar. Dalljiet had shared screenshots of a post in which Nikhil was seen with his new girlfriend and wrote, “No words…just tears that won't stop…”

Dalljiet and Nikhil married on March 10, 2023, in a ceremony surrounded by close friends and family. She moved to Kenya but returned home to Mumbai in January 2024 with her son Jaydon. The divorce speculation surrounding the estranged couple started in February 2024, after they both unfollowed each other and deleted posts from their Instagram handles.