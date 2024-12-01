Salman Khan schools Avinash Mishra for calling Chahat Pandey ‘gawaar’ on Bigg Boss 18: Yeh kya badtameezi kar rahe ho?

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan will be present for this week's Weekend Ka War episode, where he will address the contestants. A new teaser promo released by the makers shows Salman Khan lashing out at Avinash Mishra for calling Chahat Pandey ‘gawaar’ (uncouth). (Also read: Bigg Boss 18's Shrutika Arjun, Kashish Kapoor argue over loud chewing: ‘Sab muh khol ke khaate hain’) The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 will see Salman Khan addressing the contestants for this week's nominations.

Salman Khan calls out Avinash's language

In the teaser, Chahat was seen along with Digvijay Singh Rathee and Avinash for a new task, where she had to push one of the two towards the swimming pool with a giant flip-flop and give a reason. Chahat chose Avinash, which didn't sit well with him. He called her a ‘gawaar’. She replied, “Phir log kehte hain gawaar (Then people say I am uneducated)," and hit Avinash with the giant flip-flop.

At this, Salman looked miffed and told Avinash, “Gawaar kya hai? What is this language? Yeh kya badtameezi kar rahe ho (What does gawaar mean? What is this behaviour? Why are you being disrespectful)?” Avinash replies, “Ye jo harkat kar rahi hai, yeh padha likha insaan karega (Would an educated person behave like this)?” Salman counter-replies, “Acha, aap padhe likhe ho (Oh, you are educated)?”

‘Ek level cross kar dete hai’

Avinash says, “Ek level cross kar dete hai (She crossed a level).” Salman cuts him off, and says: “Aapne bhi bahut saare level cross kiya hai is ghar mein (You have also crossed many limits inside the house)."

This year, Bigg Boss 18 is running on the theme of time--Time Ka Taandav, which promises plenty of twists. The tagline reads, “Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga! (This time, chaos will strike the house as the wrath of time will reign in on Bigg Boss).”

Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV every night at 10 pm and also streams on JioCinema.