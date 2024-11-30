Bigg Boss 18's Shrutika Arjun, Kashish Kapoor argue over loud chewing: ‘Sab muh khol ke khaate hain’

Fight over eating habits

A video has emerged on social media showing the two having a conversation with tension brewing. The altercation brought the spotlight on the duo.

The video shows Kashish sitting in one corner and having her food. When Shrutika Arjun asks why she is sitting at a distance from them, Kashish said, “Aap mooh khol ke khate ho, to mujhe bahut disturb hota hai (You making a lot of noise while chewing which disturbs me)." She signalled at Aditi while making a comment.

This response disturbs Shrutika who hits back, saying, “Lekin sab muh khul ke hi khaate hain (Everyone opens their mouth to eat)." An irritated Kashish is then seen saying, “It is chewing time."

Shrutika seemed to ignore Kashish at this point. She is seen telling Aditi, “Yeh normal hota hai, tu khaa (This is normal. You continue eating your food)." Meanwhile, Aditi was seen defending herself saying, “Itna toh loud nahi hota hai (it is not that loud)."

Fans react

The video led to a debate among social media users, with some supporting Kashish and some Shrutika. “This is so me. I hate it when I hear chap chap chap noise,” one wrote, while another mentioned, “But here Kashish was right...it's really irritating."

“Kashish is not wrong, there are people who can’t stand the sound of eating and chewing, and its not their fault so,” one wrote. One user shared, “She is rude,” while another shared, “There's no shame when I say I love Shrutika.”

About Bigg Boss 18

This year, Bigg Boss 18 is running on the theme of time--Time Ka Taandav, which promises plenty of twists. The tagline reads, “Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga! (This time, chaos will strike the house as the wrath of time will reign in on Bigg Boss).”

The edition is getting noticed for its in-house fights, heartbreaks, friendships and brewing romance among housemates. It is being reported that Aditi Mistry, a wildcard contestant, has been eliminated in a surprise midnight eviction on Bigg Boss 18. Housemates choose her due to weak connections, leading to her exit.

Now, a second round of eviction is expected to take place during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Vivian Dsena, Shrutika Arjun, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Tajinder Bagga, Kashish Kapoor, and Sara Arfeen Khan are being nominated this week. Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV every night at 10 pm, and can be streamed on JioCinema.