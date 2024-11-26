Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena nominates himself while saving Shilpa Shirodkar; fans call him hero of the season

This is not the first time that Vivian has come to Shilpa's rescue. This is the third time that he has saved her from nominations.

What happened

In the latest episode of the show, the nomination task took place, and it came with a unique twist. The housemates were asked to prove the truth and commitment in the relationships that they made in the house.

They were paired up for the activity where the two had to decide who would face elimination and who would be safe. During the nominations task, Bigg Boss paired them, with Shilpa taking the driver’s seat and the actor riding in the sidecar.

When it was Vivian and Shilpa's turn, Vivian chose to save Shilpa. It came after Shilpa tried to convince Vivian to let her nominate herself.

Vivian asked Shilpa’s reason for nominating herself, to which she replied that whatever reason she would give would not make sense to him. To which, the Madhubala actor laughed. The conversation was on when he suddenly got up from the seat and hit his photo with the hammer.

Following this, Bigg Boss mentioned that it appeared they had decided, with Vivian again choosing to save Shilpa. During the show, Shilpa remarked that this was the third time he had rescued her from nominations, saying, “Karz mein doobti ja rahi hoon (I’m drowning in your debt)”.

The week’s nominees are Vivian Dsena, Shrutika Arjun, Karan Veer Mehra, Tajinder Bagga, Avinash Mishra, Kashish Kapoor, and Sara Khan.

Fans react

Vivian's actions have earned him a lot of respect and admiration from the fans of the show. They took to social media to express their love for the actor.

“#BiggBoss #BiggBoss18 #BB18 #VivianDsena Vivian Dsena Saves Shilpa Shirodkar From Nominations, Proves He Has Heart Of Gold,” wrote one user, with another sharing, “Yess he is crazy. But for his loved ones only. Not everyone gets a friend like Vivian Dsena”.

“Bigg Boss 18 Vivian DSena playing a very good game,” read one comment. One user shared, “Hero of BB18 house #VivianDesna proud of you”.

“It's true we Vivian Dsena fans, we really love him a lot, he stole the hearts of those who love him, follow him, admire him for who he is and appreciate him for everything he does.!!! I am a very big fan of his, I love him and all his family,” wrote one user.

“This is the reason I'm still here in support of Vivian Dsena,” shared another user.

About Bigg Boss 18

This year, Bigg Boss 18 is running on the theme of time, Time Ka Taandav, which promises plenty of twists. The tagline reads, “Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga! (This time, chaos will strike the house as the wrath of time will reign in on Bigg Boss).”

The edition is getting noticed for its in-house fights, heartbreaks, friendships and brewing romance among housemates. Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV every night at 10 PM, and can be streamed on JioCinema.