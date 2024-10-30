Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena come to blows during argument. Watch

Karan Veer does not consider Vivian his friend anymore

In the video shared by Colors TV, Shilpa tells Vivian, “If you have taken the position of being a mentor, then be fair.” When Vivian disagrees, Karan replies, “I don’t want to talk to you.” Karan then points out, “I hope you have an idea that your family is also watching.” Vivian responds, “I know what I am doing, and I am very clear.” Later, Karan says, “Don’t count me in your friends from now on.” Vivian is seen upset about Karan mentioning his family into small matters. Later, Karan is seen telling other contestants, “I have told him that he is not my friend anymore. Stupid insaan (person) number one.”

Karan-Vivian clash over Time God task

In another promo, Shilpa played moderator between Karan and Vivian for the Time God of the house task. In the video, when Shlipa asked what makes them worthy of the title, Vivian said, "I will give equal rights to all the housemates." To which Karan Veer replied, “Leaders should lead by example.” Vivian responded by saying, “He doesn't understand relationships, I call him my friend.” Karan Veer then points out, “Ek ladki ki toilet habits ke baare mein openly batana national TV pe is absolute stupidity (To speak about a girl's toilet habits on national TV is absolute stupidity). So, I don't want to consider what he is saying. Just to seek revenge, he goes to such an extent. I would neither want to be frenemy or enemy with him.”

Vivian Dsena's fight with Chahat Pandey

For the unversed, Vivian and Chahat Pandey had a major fight when he saw Chahat's clothes piled up in the powder room. Vivian asked Chahat, “What a mess you've made?” to which she replied, “These clothes won't come off; I have to wash them today.” Vivian then said, “Clothes will come off right now.” Chahat then pointed out, “You can't touch a girl's container like this.” To which Vivian responded by saying, “Don't shout. Accept your mistakes. She'll do whatever she wants; she won't come to our house.”

