Angry Salman Khan takes a dig at Karan Veer Mehra's two divorces on Bigg Boss 18: 'Baahar aap parivaar jod nahi paaye'

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Karan Veer Mehra was criticised by the show's host and actor Salman Khan. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, ColorsTV posted a brief clip in which Salman spoke to Karan Veer. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra breaks silence on whether he ‘raised hands’ on his ex-wives; Salman Khan asks about FIRs) Salman Khan spoke about Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra marriages.

What Salman told Karan Veer

Salman Khan said, "Karan bahar aap parivaar jod nahi paaye, aur yahan bhi parivaar jod nahi parahe ho. Aap koi bhi cheeze complete nahi kar paate ho. Yeh jo kone kone mein kar rahe ho, yeh khulle mein karo (Karan, you were unable to keep families together outside, and here the same thing is happening. You can't complete anything. Whatever you are doing on the sly, do in front of people)."

The video was shared with the caption, "Karanveer ne kiya harsh truth ka samnaa, jab mila unko Salman Khan se reality check (Karanveer faced harsh truth, when he got reality check from Salman Khan)."

Eisha spoke about Karan Veer's divorces

On the latest episode of the show, Eisha Singh spoke about Karan Veer's two divorces. This came after he hinted at Eisha’s link-up with Avinash Mishra.

Even Karan Veer, while talking to Shrutika, talked about how he couldn't hold on to his family outside the house. He said, "I'm realising that I don't have the capability of keeping a family together. This has happened to me outside, too. I had a family similar to this, but I couldn't hold on..." He welled up and walked away, saying he needed to wash his face.

Who is Karan Veer

Karan Veer was the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He was also seen in Bollywood movies such as Ragini MMS 2, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Blood Money, Badmashiyaan and others. He was married to Devika Mehra in 2009 but it ended in divorce in 2018. Karan then married Nidhi Seth in 2021 but that marriage ended too just two years later.