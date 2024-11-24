Salman Khan showers praise on Mahesh Babu on Bigg Boss 18, calls him ‘simple sa aadmi'
Salman Khan name-dropped superstar Mahesh Babu and said how his real life persona is completely different to how fans see him on screen.
Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan appeared on the Weekend Ka War episode this weekend, where he schooled a few contestants in the house for their behaviour. The star gave the example of superstar Mahesh Babu to detail that he might have a certain attitude and style when it comes to his films and on-screen persona, but in his real life, he is quite different. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18: Fans praise Salman Khan for owning up to his past bad attitude, not giving police officers respect)
What Salman said about Mahesh Babu
During the episode, Salman said, “Shilpa [Shirodkar], your brother-in-law Mahesh Babu, on screen he is like that. But in real life he is not like that. Woh ek screen ka jo ek posture hain, ek jo bhagne ka style hain, ek action ka hain, ek look hain! Woh ek attitude dikhta hain. But real life main toh hain nahi! Simple sa aadmi hain, family man hain (He has a posture, a way of running, doing action… he has a look. He has an attitude. But not in real life, where he is a simple person, a family man).”
Mahesh Babu celebrated his 19th wedding anniversary with wife Namrata Shirodkar earlier this year. Mahesh married Namrata in Mumbai in 2005. They welcomed their first child, Gautam, in 2006 and Sitara in 2012. He will be seen next in SS Rajamouli's next film.
More details
Meanwhile, Salman then said, “Ab aap sab bolte hain na ki TV se hain ye reality se hain… Reality ye hain ki sab TV pe hain (All of you keep saying that you are in TV or in a reality… The reality is that all of this is in TV).”
During the episode, Salman had schooled Rajat Dalal for all the warnings he gave to his co-contestants on the show. He said, “If I want to warn someone or instigate, then I'll not take someone else's name. If I want to face off with someone, I'll do that myself.”
Bigg Boss 18 premieres new episodes at 10 pm on Colours TV and is also available for streaming on Jio Cinema.
