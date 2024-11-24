Salman Khan showers praise on Mahesh Babu on Bigg Boss 18, calls him ‘simple sa aadmi'

What Salman said about Mahesh Babu

During the episode, Salman said, “Shilpa [Shirodkar], your brother-in-law Mahesh Babu, on screen he is like that. But in real life he is not like that. Woh ek screen ka jo ek posture hain, ek jo bhagne ka style hain, ek action ka hain, ek look hain! Woh ek attitude dikhta hain. But real life main toh hain nahi! Simple sa aadmi hain, family man hain (He has a posture, a way of running, doing action… he has a look. He has an attitude. But not in real life, where he is a simple person, a family man).”

Mahesh Babu celebrated his 19th wedding anniversary with wife Namrata Shirodkar earlier this year. Mahesh married Namrata in Mumbai in 2005. They welcomed their first child, Gautam, in 2006 and Sitara in 2012. He will be seen next in SS Rajamouli's next film.

More details

Meanwhile, Salman then said, “Ab aap sab bolte hain na ki TV se hain ye reality se hain… Reality ye hain ki sab TV pe hain (All of you keep saying that you are in TV or in a reality… The reality is that all of this is in TV).”

During the episode, Salman had schooled Rajat Dalal for all the warnings he gave to his co-contestants on the show. He said, “If I want to warn someone or instigate, then I'll not take someone else's name. If I want to face off with someone, I'll do that myself.”

Bigg Boss 18 premieres new episodes at 10 pm on Colours TV and is also available for streaming on Jio Cinema.