Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Salman Khan showers praise on Mahesh Babu on Bigg Boss 18, calls him ‘simple sa aadmi'

BySantanu Das
Nov 24, 2024 06:03 PM IST

Salman Khan name-dropped superstar Mahesh Babu and said how his real life persona is completely different to how fans see him on screen. 

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan appeared on the Weekend Ka War episode this weekend, where he schooled a few contestants in the house for their behaviour. The star gave the example of superstar Mahesh Babu to detail that he might have a certain attitude and style when it comes to his films and on-screen persona, but in his real life, he is quite different. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18: Fans praise Salman Khan for owning up to his past bad attitude, not giving police officers respect)

Salman Khan gave the example of Mahesh Babu in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18.
Salman Khan gave the example of Mahesh Babu in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18.

What Salman said about Mahesh Babu

During the episode, Salman said, “Shilpa [Shirodkar], your brother-in-law Mahesh Babu, on screen he is like that. But in real life he is not like that. Woh ek screen ka jo ek posture hain, ek jo bhagne ka style hain, ek action ka hain, ek look hain! Woh ek attitude dikhta hain. But real life main toh hain nahi! Simple sa aadmi hain, family man hain (He has a posture, a way of running, doing action… he has a look. He has an attitude. But not in real life, where he is a simple person, a family man).”

Mahesh Babu celebrated his 19th wedding anniversary with wife Namrata Shirodkar earlier this year. Mahesh married Namrata in Mumbai in 2005. They welcomed their first child, Gautam, in 2006 and Sitara in 2012. He will be seen next in SS Rajamouli's next film.

More details

Meanwhile, Salman then said, “Ab aap sab bolte hain na ki TV se hain ye reality se hain… Reality ye hain ki sab TV pe hain (All of you keep saying that you are in TV or in a reality… The reality is that all of this is in TV).”

During the episode, Salman had schooled Rajat Dalal for all the warnings he gave to his co-contestants on the show. He said, “If I want to warn someone or instigate, then I'll not take someone else's name. If I want to face off with someone, I'll do that myself.”

Bigg Boss 18 premieres new episodes at 10 pm on Colours TV and is also available for streaming on Jio Cinema.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On