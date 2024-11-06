Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena calls Rajat Dalal ‘low standard’, asks him to get out of the show

Bigg Boss 18: With each passing day, the Bigg Boss 18 house seems to be having a new meltdown. The makers have shared a teaser from an upcoming episode where Vivian Dsena was seen getting into a heated interaction with Rajat Dalal. When Rajat said that he can deal with people like Vivian outside the house, the latter told him to get out of the show then. (Also read: Internet thinks Rajat Dalal has masterfully done Bigg Boss' ‘bezatti’ in this clip. Watch) Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena called Rajat Dalal 'low standard' in an upcoming episode.

What Vivian told Rajat

It all happened when Vivian warned Rajat not to get into a physical fight and try to touch him. Rajat got up and mocked his words by touching him with his finger, more than once, and told him what can he do now? At this point, Vivian lost his patience and said, “Yahi sab kar sakte ho! Show ka ek standard maintain karo! Aise low standard ke log nahi chahiye yaha. Darwaza kholo aur niklo yaha se (Only you can do these activities! Maintain a standard of the show, we don't need low standard people like you here. Open the door and get out of here)!”

More details

This week, the show introduced two wild card entrants on the show- Digvijay Singh and Kashish Kapoor. One of the earlier teasers of the show also showed that Rajat taunted Avinash Mishra as why none of his followers are supporting him now. The two got into a physical fight and the other contestants had to intervene.

Vivian had the power to put contestants into the danger zone this week. Chahat Panday, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Arfeen Khan and Sara Khan are nominated this week for eviction.

Bigg Boss 18 premieres new episodes at 10 pm on Colours TV and is also available for streaming on Jio Cinema.