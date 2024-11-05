Internet thinks Rajat Dalal has masterfully done Bigg Boss' ‘bezatti’ in this clip. Watch

Rajat Dalal has earned a significant fan base for himself ever since his participation on Bigg Boss 18. The contestant is often praised for his witty one-liners in response to housemates as well as during his interaction with Bigg Boss. Rajat's recent comments on the show went viral as social media users praised his savage comebacks. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan slams Rajat Dalal; leaves Alice Kaushik in tears after shocking revelation about her partner) Rajat Dalal recently trolled Bigg Boss in a recent episode.

Rajat Dalal gives a witty response to Bigg Boss

In the video, Digvijay Singh Rathee can be seen laughing as he tells Rajat, “Mujhe code word nahi samajh me aa raha hai (I am unable to understand the code word).” In the background Bigg Boss's voice can be heard pointing out, “Rajat, seedhe-seedhe puuchh leejiye na, unhe code word nahi samajh me aa raha hai (Rajat, why don't you ask him directly, he can't understand the code word).” Rajat responds by saying, “Samay ka saath insaan khud hi seekh jayega, yaha sabse acchi cheez wo hi hai (The best part in this house is that people learn as time passes).”

Bigg Boss replies, “Line bohot acchi thi, lekin kehna kya chaah rahe the wo samajh nahi aaya (Line was good but I could not understand what it meant).” Rajat then states that, “Bigg Boss thodi gehri thi, zor lagaoge to aa jayega (Bigg Boss what I said is a bit deep, if you apply your mind, you will understand).” Bigg Boss then concludes by saying, “Lekin theek hai (But that is all fine).” Reacting to Rajat's one-liners, other housemates are seen shocked as they crack up.

Fans praise Rajat Dalal's one-liners

A user commented, “Bhai kuch bhi bolo ye mast tha , Bigg Boss wale deserves this treatment (Whatever anyone says, this was fun, Bigg Boss deserves this treatment).” Another fan commented, “Aesi beizzati ke baad log joker bol rahe he Bigg Boss ko niche comments me (After this insult, people in comments are calling Bigg Boss joker).” A fan also wrote, “Karva li bezzati (Got yourself insulted).” A user also wrote, “Rajat rocked, Bigg Boss shocked.”

Bigg Boss 18 premieres on Colors TV at 10 PM. The show is also available for streaming on JioCinema.