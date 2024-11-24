Bigg Boss 18: Fans praise Salman Khan for owning up to his past bad attitude, not giving police officers respect

Bigg Boss 18: In the latest Weekend Ka War episode, Salman Khan did not seem impressed by contestant Rajat Dalal's behaviour inside the house. The host was seen recalling incidents where Rajat threatened other contestants inside the house and told him to correct his attitude when talking to other members of the house. He went on to cite examples from his own life, when he acted flippantly. Fans reacted to the clip and praised the actor for owning up to his mistakes in public. (Also read: Salman Khan talks about giving warning, instigating on Bigg Boss 18: ‘Jisse lena hai mujhe panga, main lelunga’) Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan talked about his own behaviour in the past.

What Salman said

In the episode, when Rajat said that it has become his habit to keep his legs on the table when he sits, Salman added, “Yes, I also have that habit. If you have noticed old clips of mine from years ago, it shows Salman Khan at the police station and look how disrespectfully he is sitting there. But I had no involvement there so why will I look scared? But, when the official arrives with the senior, who has his badge… to stand up and give him the respect…"

'It seems as if I am vain, arrogant'

He added, "So when I myself look at those clippings where I am sitting that way that I do not feel good about it. ‘What was I doing there like this?’ Now I have a way of walking. I cannot change that. It seems as if I am vain, arrogant. No! I come in front of you and talk in that voice. My voice is stronger than yours. But the choice is that I do not speak like that.”

The fan page attached a clip of Salman from years ago, when he was reportedly at the police station. He was seen sitting with his knees touching the table, looking at the people across him.

Fan reactions

Reacting to Salman's comments, a fan commented, “He is real true hearted person.” Another said, “It takes a real man to own up to his mistakes and grow from them. Gotta say, today’s Weekend Ka Vaar was the best of the season—loved how Salman explained things to the contestants!” A comment read, “Every time this man accepted his faults/mistakes… Such a pure soul.” “What a person… a truthful man,” said another.

The theme of the Bigg Boss this season is Time Ka Taandav, and it premieres on Colors TV and JioCinema. It airs at 9.30 pm on Saturday and Sunday.