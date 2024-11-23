Salman Khan talks about giving warning, instigating on Bigg Boss 18: ‘Jisse lena hai mujhe panga, main lelunga’

Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan slammed the reality show's contestant Rajat Dalal for threatening Vivian Dsena. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, JioCinema posted a brief clip of Salman talking to Rajat in an upcoming episode. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena calls Rajat Dalal ‘low standard’, asks him to get out of the show) Salman Khan got angry while talking with Rajat Dalal on Bigg Boss 18.

Salman slams Rajat

In the video, Salman reminded Rajat of the warnings he gave to his co-contestants on the show. “Rajat, Vivian ko jaake kaan mein bolna ki, 'Tera toh nuksaan hojayega'...'Ek phone mein main nipta lunga (Rajat, you whispered to Vivian, 'You will face loss'...'I will fix everything with one call)'.”

The actor continued, "Jo jo bolte hai na ki, 'Mera yeh contact hai woh contact hai', matlab woh khud koi nahi hai (Those who say that, 'I have these contacts', it means they are nobody)'."

Salman talks about himself

He continued, "Agar mujhe chetavni deni hai, kisiko lalkarna hai toh mai kisi aur k naam se nahi karunga. Jisse lena hai mujhe panga toh main lelunga panga (If I want to warn someone or instigate, then I'll not take someone else's name. If I want to face off with someone, I'll do that myself)."

The video was shared with the caption, "Ladna hai toh danke ki chhot par lado, aisa maara Salman ne Rajat ko taana. Apne aggressive behaviour par kya hoga Rajat ka kehna (If you want to fight, then do so without any hesitation, this is how Salman taunted Rajat. How will Rajat defend his aggressive behaviour)?"

Earlier, too, Salman and the contestants of the house called Rajat out over his behaviour. He had threatened his co-contestants on numerous occasions.

About Bigg Boss

The 18th season of the show also features Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Alice Kaushik, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, and Eisha Singh, among others. The theme of the Bigg Boss this year is Time Ka Taandav, and it premieres on Colors TV and JioCinema. It airs at 9.30 pm on Saturday and Sunday.