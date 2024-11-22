Bigg Boss 18: Digvijay Rathee named ‘Time God’, Avinash Mishra and Vivian Dsena refuse to do chores

Vivian and Avinash clash with Digvijay

In the teaser, Bigg Boss informs the rest of the contestants that Digvijay has been named as the Time God for the week. He was seen assigning duties to the rest of the contestants in the garden area. At this point, Vivian revolted and said, "I'm used to settling scores. As long as you're the Time God, I won't do any work. It is my duty so I am open to do whatever I want." Then Avinash added that he will also not do the work.

More details

In the end, a clash broke out between Digvijay and Vivian near the kitchen area, when the latter tried to make food for himself. As per Digvijay, if they are not doing the assigned duties then they will not receive their share of the food. When Vivian tried to make some suji for himself, Digvijay came in between and snatched the packet, spilling most of the food on the floor. Vivian looked angry at this incident, even as the rest of the contestants looked on at the verbal spat between the two.

This week, the contestants who were nominated for elimination are Vivian Dsena, Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor and Alice Kaushik. Digvijay got the opportunity to save Kashish from elimination.