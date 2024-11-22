Bigg Boss 18: Digvijay Rathee named ‘Time God’, Avinash Mishra and Vivian Dsena refuse to do chores
Bigg Boss 18: Digvijay Rathee was declared ‘Time God’ by Bigg Boss for the new week. Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra rebelled by saying they won't do the work.
Bigg Boss 18: Digvijay Rathee was given the title of ‘Time God’ after Rajat Dalal. But as the new teaser promo from the upcoming episode of the Salman Khan-hosted show indicated, this did not sit well with some of the other contestants who protested and said that they will not take his orders and refused to do the chores. The contestants were Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra. (Alos read: Bigg Boss 18: Wildcard contestant Edin Rose lashes out at Avinash Mishra, says ‘naak me dam karke jaungi’. Watch)
Vivian and Avinash clash with Digvijay
In the teaser, Bigg Boss informs the rest of the contestants that Digvijay has been named as the Time God for the week. He was seen assigning duties to the rest of the contestants in the garden area. At this point, Vivian revolted and said, "I'm used to settling scores. As long as you're the Time God, I won't do any work. It is my duty so I am open to do whatever I want." Then Avinash added that he will also not do the work.
More details
In the end, a clash broke out between Digvijay and Vivian near the kitchen area, when the latter tried to make food for himself. As per Digvijay, if they are not doing the assigned duties then they will not receive their share of the food. When Vivian tried to make some suji for himself, Digvijay came in between and snatched the packet, spilling most of the food on the floor. Vivian looked angry at this incident, even as the rest of the contestants looked on at the verbal spat between the two.
This week, the contestants who were nominated for elimination are Vivian Dsena, Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor and Alice Kaushik. Digvijay got the opportunity to save Kashish from elimination.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.