Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan schools Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee, asks: ‘Yeh kaun se show mein aaye ho aap?’ Watch

Salman Khan admonished the behaviour of contestants Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. In a new teaser from the upcoming episode that was shared by the makers on Saturday, Salman was seen teaching a lesson to both Avinash and Digvijay by asking them to rip a pair of jeans. (Also read: Salman Khan skewers Ashneer Grover on Bigg Boss 18, questions his 'doglapan': Jis hisaab se ab aap baat karahe hai...) Salman Khan lashed out at Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee.

Salman warns Avinash and Digvijay

In the minute-long teaser promo, Salman Khan found an unique way to give a reality check to the two contestants who threatened to rip each other apart outside the show. Salman asked whether everyone wears jeans, and when many raised their hands, the actor asked Karan Veer Mehra to bring a pair of jeans. He then asked Avinash to try tearing it apart.

Then Salman asked, “Yeh jeans hai, yeh fatti hai par aapse fat nahi rahi. Aur aap aadmi faadne ki baat kar rahe hai bich se. Kitne aadmi apne bahar faade hai Digvijay (You are unable to tear this jeans and talk about ripping a human. How many people have you ripped apart, Digvijay)?”

‘Yeh konse show mein aaye ho aap?’

Salman then asked Avinash, "Yeh konse show mein aaye ho aap? Karate combat mein aaye ho? Kaunse format mein aaye ho (Avinash, in which show have you come)?" Avinash and Digvijay were seen keeping mum as Salman said that even a small kid can beat them up outside.

In the earlier episode, Rajat Dalal was designated Time God in the house. He was granted a special power by Bigg Boss and tasked with saving one contestant from getting nominated. Rajat chose to save his friend Digvijay Rathee, which angered Kashish.

Bigg Boss 18 premieres new episodes at 10 pm on Colours TV and is also available for streaming on Jio Cinema.