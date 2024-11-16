Bigg Boss 18: Ashneer Grover is uncharacteristically demure as Salman Khan grills him; fans say ‘jii jii kar raha hai’

Salman slams Ashneer

Salman told Ashneer, “Maine aapko mere baare mein kehte huye suna hai kuch. Aapne kaha ki, 'Humne toh isko itne mein sign kardiya'. Uska figure bhi aapne galat de diya. Toh phir yeh dogalapan kya hai (I heard you talking about me. You said, 'We have signed him for this much'. You also gave the wrong figures. So what is this double standard)?"

Salman continues to confront Ashneer

Ashneer replied, “Aapko jo humne brand ambassador dia (The decision to make you brand ambassador), I think that was one of the smartest moves I made." Salman added, "Lekin jis hisaab se ab aap baat kar ahe hani, woh jo maine aapka video dekha hai, yeh aapka attitude wahan par nahi tha (The way you are talking now, the video of yours that I saw earlier, this attitude wasn’t apparent back then)," he said.

Ashneer further explained that "maybe in the podcast, it didn't come across correct". The clip ended with Salman saying, "Lekin jaese yeh hai, yeh barabar aa raha hai (The way it is now, it is correct)."

Fans react Salman, Asheer chat

Several videos of their interaction were shared on social media platforms. A fan said, "Jii jii kar raha hai (He is saying yes yes)." "First time I have seen Ashneer scared and nervous like this," a person wrote. "Doglapan (double standard) is personal," read a comment.

"Shark ko aquarium se uthake katori mein dal diya bhai ne (He picked the shark from the aquarium and put it in a bowl)," said an Instagram user. "When an application meets the operating system," said another fan.

What Ashneer had said earlier about Salman

Ashneer appeared on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast last year and spoke about being denied the opportunity to click a picture with Salman.

“Usko humne sponsor rakha tha, uske shoot ke liye mila tha, usko brief karne ke liye company ke baare mein. Teen ghante baitha tha uske saath, uske manager ne bol diya photo nahi khichwani, sir thoda bura maan jaate hain. Maine bola nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad mein jaa tu, aisi kaunsi heropanti hogayi (We kept him as a sponsor and I met him at a shoot to tell him about our company. I sat with him for three hours and his manager said that there will be no photos with him as ‘Sir’ doesn't like it. I said fine I won't do it. Go to hell, why so much attitude)," Ashneer had said.