Fans defend 'committed' Alice Kaushik for getting cosy with Avinash Mishra on Bigg Boss 18, call it 'sibling-like bond'

Bigg Boss 18 is known for its in-house fights, heartbreaks, friendships and brewing romance among housemates. Recently, a candid moment between Alice Kaushik and Avinash Mishra left the internet divided. While a section of social media users criticised Alice and Avinash for cuddling on camera, others defended it a “sibling-like bond” among genuine friends. (Also read: Shoaib Ibrahim reveals reason behind turning down Bigg Boss 18: ‘Bahut zyada favour ya humiliation hota hai’) Bigg Boss 18: Fans recently defended Alice Kaushik-Avinash Mishra's 'cuddling' video from trolls.

Alice-Avinash viral clip sparks online debate

In the viral pictures and videos from a recent episode, circulating on social media, audiences have been divided about Alice and Avinash's friendship. Since the duo is supposed to share the same bed as per Bigg per house rules, their brief ‘cuddling’ moment left a section of social media users uneasy. While some questioned the former's commitment to her boyfriend, others called out those shaming the actor. Many fans pointed out the irony of “making baseless judgments” in an era where people advocate women's empowerment.

Twitter divided over Alice-Avinash ‘cuddling’ clip

A Twitter post showcasing Alice and Avinash sharing the same bed as per Bigg Boss rules read, “Meet #AliceKaushik Alice claims to be in a serious relationship outside with plans of getting married to her boyfriend. Here she is cuddling & sleeping with #AvinashMishra.” A user backed the tweet and commented, “Hypocrisy next level.” While defending Alice's personal choice, a fan replied, “They are looking cute.. Kanwar and Alice relationship is strong…He knows that he means world to her... literally…Stop your sick mind.”

A user shared a gif from FRIENDS showing Mathew Perry embracing Jennifer Anniston on-screen as they portrayed Chandler and Rachel respectively in the series.

Fan calls out judgments over Alice-Avinash friendship

A user, in his long post, wrote, “#BiggBoss18: Defend #AliceKaushik and #AvinashMishra’s Friendship! Since last night, a photo of #AliceKaushik and #AvinashMishra has been circulating widely, shared by a popular BiggBoss portal, and sadly, it’s sparked some unfair criticism. Let’s get this straight: #BiggBoss has had contestants share beds for years, often leading to discomfort at first, but many find it’s simply part of adjusting to life in the house. In today’s era, when we’re advocating for women’s empowerment, it’s disappointing to see people quick to shame a woman for a genuine, respectful friendship. Alice and Avinash have a bond that’s easy and comfortable—maybe even sibling-like! They’re friends, nothing more, and both are at ease in each other’s company. So why create an issue? Let’s choose positivity and celebrate real connections rather than making baseless judgments.”

Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV every night at 10 PM, and can be streamed on JioCinema.