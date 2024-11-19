Bigg Boss 18: Wildcard contestant Edin Rose lashes out at Avinash Mishra, says ‘naak me dam karke jaungi’. Watch

Bigg Boss 18: Edin Rose recently entered Bigg Boss 18 as a wildcard contestant. Given by the new promo that was shared by the makers, it seems that she is already aware of which contestant to point out for their bad reputation. She slammed Avinash Mishra in the first days and said that she does not like him at all so there is no hestitation to admit it infront of him. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan schools Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee, asks: ‘Yeh kaun se show mein aaye ho aap?’ Watch) Bigg Boss 18: Edin Rose warned Avinash Mishra in the house.

What Edin told Avinash

In the clip from the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss, Edin is seen having a conversation with the other housemates in the living room space. She then calls out Avinash and tells him directly, “Nahi pasand hai tu (I don't like you).” At this, Avinash says, "Nahi idhar sab apne baare mein thoda sa bata dete hai (Ya people tend to tell about themselves here)." Edin hit back saying, "Teacher mat ban. Baap mat ban. Bhawkta rehta hai din bhar (Don't try to become my teacher or my father. You tend to bark a lot)."

Eisha Singh, who is also seeing the argument from aside, adds that Edin has already come with the plan to target Avinash. Avinash asks Edin why is her pitch so high for an hour, and she says, "Jab take is ghar mein hu na. Teri naak mein dum kar ke hi jaungi (I will make it difficult for you till I am here)."

More details

This week, the contestants who are nominated for elimination are Vivian Dsena, Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor and Alice Kaushik.

Bigg Boss 18 premieres new episodes at 10 pm on Colours TV and is also available for streaming on Jio Cinema.