Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran Aly slams Karan Veer Mehra for dragging his family in reality show

Her statement comes after Vivian and Karan, who were once friends, fought inside the Bigg Boss house. During the clash, Karan brought up Vivian’s family, which has not gone down well with her.

Vivian's wife hits back

Vivian's wife, Nouran Aly took to Instagram to share a note slamming Karan and asking him not to drag Vivian's family into the fights. In fact, she also asked Karan to concentrate on his game, adding that Vivian's family is proud of him.

The note read, “From here I'm telling Mr.Karanveer Mehra To stop dragging us as VD's family. We as his family are watching, proud of him, loving him and always by his side. Please KV you concentrate on yourself and your game only. Play fair."

In another post, she took a dig at Karan, writing, “Someone should give him an award for back bites matlab Vivian acha kare toh vo dost bura kare toh I don't know him (He is Vivian’s friend if he is favouring him, and if not, he just disowns him). Hypocrisy at peak. Feeling so bad for Vivian Dsena”.

Vivian got married to Nouran in 2023. They share a daughter.

About the fight

Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena recently had a fight on Bigg Boss 18 over a clash of opinions. In a recent promo of the show, housemate Shilpa Shirodkar is seen asking Karan to be fair as a mentor. At that moment, Vivian gets into an argument with Karan, leading to tension between them.

In the video shared by Colors TV, Shilpa tells Vivian, “If you have taken the position of being a mentor, then be fair.” When Vivian disagrees, Karan replies, “I don’t want to talk to you.” Karan then points out, “I hope you have an idea that your family is also watching.” To this, Vivian responds, “I know what I am doing, and I am very clear.” Later, Karan is seen saying, “Don’t count me in your friends from now on.” Following that, Vivian is seen upset about Karan bringing his family into small matters. Later, Karan is seen telling other contestants, “I have told him that he is not my friend anymore. Stupid insaan (person) number one”.

This year, Bigg Boss 18 is running on the theme of time, Time Ka Taandav, which promises plenty of twists. The tagline reads, “Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga! (This time, chaos will strike the house as the wrath of time will reign in on Bigg Boss).”

Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV and is also available for streaming on JioCinema.