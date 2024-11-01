Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan reacts as wild card entrants Digvijay Singh, Kashish Kapoor clash, asks, ‘ho gaya aap logo ka’

Bigg Boss 18 is bringing new twists as the new season moves ahead. While heartbreaks, competition, conspiracies and fights are no new to the show, a new promo came with a surprise element which even shocked Salman Khan. The show host was taken aback as he witnessed the on-stage clash between wild card entrants Digvijay Singh Rathee and Kashish Kapoor as he introduced them as new housemates. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan slams Rajat Dalal; leaves Alice Kaushik in tears after shocking revelation about her partner) Salman Khan was left shocked as wild card entrants - Kanika Kapoor and Digvijay Singh clashed on-stage.

Salman Khan introduces new wild card entrants

The promo begins as Salman says, “Mere paas is season ke wild card dhamake hain (This season's wild card suprises are with me).” Digvijay is seen coming on stage, while Kashish is seen touching the floor and then placing her hand on her forehead as a gesture of respect towards the platform. Salman then asks both of them, “Aap ek dusre ko jaante hain (You both know each other)?” Kashish responds by saying, “I am the main character.”

Kashish Kapoor -Digvijay Singh call out each other

Digvijay is then seen telling Kashish, “Trust me kisi bhi podcast me jaake maine tumhara naam nahi liya (Trust me, I did not take your name at any podcast).” The latter replies, “Aap complete kar lo, phir main bolungi. Sambhal ke tumhare kismat ki dor mere hi haath thi last time. Aur aaj yaha ho to bhi mere hi kaaran ho ye bhulna mat. Us ladki ke lalach ke kaaran mere bachpan ka sapna tuut gaya, meri maa ro di (First you complete, then I will speak. Beware, last time your destiny was in my hands. Today you stand here because of me, do not forget that. Becaue of that girl's greed my childhood dream was shattered, my mother cried).”

Salman Khan shocked over Digvijay-Kashish clash

Digvijay further says, “To sach hi to bola. Main bhai ye negativity bilkul nahi chahta apni zindagi me (I spoke the truth about you. I cannot handle so much of negativity in my life).” Salman then asks Kashish, “Ho gaya aapka (You are done)?” She points out, “Inka ho gaya to mera definitely (If he is done, then definitely I am done).” Salman can then be seen in a shocked expression as the promo ends.

Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV at 10 PM. It is also available for streaming on JioCinema.