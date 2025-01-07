Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan visited Mecca for New Year's? Truth behind viral picture here
Pictures of Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan, and their son Aryan Khan from Mecca emerged on social media platforms.
A picture has been doing the rounds since New Year's Day, which shows actor Shah Rukh Khan, wife and interior designer Gauri Khan, and their son and budding filmmaker Aryan Khan offering prayers at Mecca. However, here's the truth behind the viral still, as per NDTV. (Also Read – Abhijeet Bhattacharya takes a dig at Shah Rukh Khan again: ‘He can sing his own songs’)
Fake picture alert
In the picture, Gauri, wearing a black kurti and a grey hijab, is seen smiling at Shah Rukh, who looks sombre in a white kurta, standing in front of her. Aryan can also be spotted behind Gauri, wearing a white kurta, and looking at Shah Rukh. Mecca locales can be seen in the backdrop.
The report claims that the viral picture of the Khan family at the Mecca is in fact fake. It's been created using Deepfake or other Artificial Intelligence technology. While several social media outlets claimed the picture is real, many pointed out that it's AI-generated.
What Gauri had said about Shah Rukh's religion
On the chat show Koffee with Karan season 2 in 2005, Gauri told host and BFF Karan Johar, “There is a balance. I respect Shah Rukh's religion, but that doesn't mean I would convert and become a Muslim. I don't believe in that. Everyone is an individual and follows their religion. Of course, there should be mutual respect. Shah Rukh would never disrespect my religion, and I wouldn't disrespect his.”
Shah Rukh and Gauri began dating in their hometown of Delhi in the late 1980s and tied the knot in 1991. They have three children – Aryan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan.
Aryan is all set to make his directorial debut with a Netflix India series reportedly titled Stardom, which revolves around the inner workings of the Hindi film industry. It's being produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri's banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, and reportedly stars Bobby Deol and Mona Singh, among others.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's crime drama King, in which he will share screen space with Suhana. It's slated to release in cinemas next year.
