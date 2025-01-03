Abhijeet Bhattacharya takes a dig at Shah Rukh Khan again: ‘He can sing his own songs’

The long-standing feud between singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya and actor Shah Rukh Khan has resurfaced, with the singer taking a fresh jibe at the actor. Abhijeet has now claimed that Shah Rukh can sing all his songs, as the actor ultimately gets all the credit for the hits, rather than the singer himself. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan doesn't have any memorable songs after our fall out, says Abhijeet Bhattacharya It has been 17 years since Abhijeet sang for a Shah Rukh film despite giving many hits.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya takes a jab at SRK

During an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Abhijeet was asked if he would be willing to patch up with Shah Rukh Khan by singing a song for him. He downplayed it, saying people make a big deal about it.

He said, “It was important for these differences to emerge. Had they not, how would Lungi Dance exist? If he can produce, music bhi khud kar lenge usmein kya hai, gaa bhi khud lenge kyunki bolte hi hain Shah Rukh Khan ka gaana hai toh gaa bhi lenge (he can produce and sing his own songs; as it is, they call my tracks ‘Shah Rukh Khan’s songs’). We aren’t fighting. But the situation is being made worse because of these puny trolls who insist on b***ing into a matter concerning legends.”

The singer was also questioned about how he handled the tremendous success that he got by singing songs for Shah Rukh. To this, Abhijeet said, “Yes. I lost my mind at that time. I lost my mind after Yes Boss. I became very selective. I was only doing the high-quality songs. I would often lie to get out of awkward situations. I would tell them that I’m on my way but would never show up. Perhaps I made the wrong decision, but I was so loyal to being Shah Rukh’s voice.”

More about the rift

Abhijeet has voiced some of the biggest Shah Rukh Khan songs, including the Woh Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai from Baadshah, Chaand Taare from Yes Boss, Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha to Chalte Chalte’s title track. It has been 17 years since Abhijeet sang for a Shah Rukh film despite giving many hits.

Earlier, in a conversation with ANI, Abhijeet said his issues with the superstar began after he felt he was not being credited properly for his work. Explaining why he stopped singing for Shah Rukh, Abhijeet said, “When self-respect is hurt, you feel like saying, 'Enough is enough.' I wasn't singing for him (Shah Rukh); I was singing for my work. But when I saw that they were acknowledging everyone--like a tea vendor who serves tea on set--but not acknowledging the singer, I felt, 'Why should I be your voice?'”