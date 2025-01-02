Abhijeet Bhattacharya changes his mind about singing at weddings: ‘How much will you scold me?’

There was a time when singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya called out singers for performing at weddings. However, in a twist, the singer has promised a special performance at one of the contestant’s wedding. He made the promise when he joined the singing reality show Indian Idol 15 for a New Year special episode. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan doesn't have any memorable songs after our fall out, says Abhijeet Bhattacharya Abhijeet had in the past said he gives priority to the nation and patriotism over music.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya's sweet gesture

The New Year special episode will air on the weekend on Sony Entertainment Television. The episode will feature Abhijeet along with Lalit Pandit, Sadhna Sargam, along with Sumati Bhattacharya, wife of Abhijeet Bhattacharya, and actor Preeti Jhangiani.

In the episode, the contestants will pay tribute to love songs. At one point, contestant Manasi asked Abhijeet about his opinion about singers performing at weddings. She was referencing a video where he spoke against singers performing at weddings.

Abhijeet handled the query lightly, and responded, “How much will you all scold me? Let me tell you the truth -- I didn’t sing at my own wedding because the atmosphere wasn’t right. And in that moment of frustration that I wasn’t singing at my own wedding, my father-in-law didn’t give me money for my suit tailoring! At weddings, there should be soulful songs, but I will definitely sing at your wedding with a band” He further joked, “I, Lalit, Vishal, and Shreya will sing."

There was one instance where Abhijeet was impressed by Chaitanya's rendition of the song Ole Ole, and gave him a standing ovation.

Recounting a special story related to the song, Abhijeet said, “This film is called Yeh Dil Lagi, and I had gone to sing its title song. Udit (Udit Narayan), Lata (Lata Mangeshkar) and I— the three of us—sang this song. Udit ji and I went for the recording. Adi and Yash ji were there. Then Dilip Sen told me, 'Abhijeet, go and dub one more song’. I don’t know why he made me do it, but the challenge with this song was the same one you faced. It needs to be sung in one breath, or its beauty is lost. A song always belongs to the music director, not the star."

Following this remark, he sang a few lines from his song. When commenting on Sneha's performance on the song Bahon mein Chale aao, Abhijeet said, “Only those with great luck inherit music, and in this case, you can’t use the word 'nepotism' for them.”

About Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Throughout his career, Abhijeet has sung in Hindi, Marathi, Nepali, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Odia and Bengali languages. He has sung 6034 songs in more than 1000 films. In the 1990s-2000s, Abhijeet emerged as the popular voice behind several iconic songs featuring Shah Rukh Khan. He has voiced some of the biggest Shah Rukh songs including the Woh Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai from Baadshah, Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha to Chalte Chalte’s title track.

He was launched by RD Burman in a Bengali film with a duet song with Asha Bhosle. He has also sung for actors Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Deol, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor and many others.