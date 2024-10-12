Preeti Jhangiani reveals scary moments after husband Parvin Dabas' accident: 'He is doing much better now' | Exclusive

Actor Parvin Dabas recently suffered an accident that led to a severe concussion. The scary incident not only forced the actor to halt work but also got his family worried. In an exclusive chat with HT, Parvin's wife, actor Preeti Jhangiani, talks about rebounding from the accident, pausing their sports league due to it, and her own comeback to acting. (Also read: Preeti Jhangiani gives husband Parvin Dabas' health update: He will be out of the ICU tomorrow) Preeti Jhangiani with husband Parvin Dabas

Health update on Pravin Dabas

Speaking to us just days after the accident, Preeti breathes a sigh of relief when talking about Parvin. "I am so happy I can speak about it right now with all that behind us," she says, adding, "We had a big, big scare. Immediately after the accident was scary, particularly he had such a big concussion."

However, the actor adds that Parvin well now. "He is doing much better now is a lot more comfortable as well. Of course, he has not resumed work fully. He is taking it slow," she says.

PPL postponed

Due to Parvin's accident, the couple had to postpone the upcoming season of their arm-wrestling league, the Pro Panja League. The season was set to begin in October and given that Parvin and Preeti run the entire show themselves, they felt it was too taxing. She explains, "That was something we had to do. The Pro Panja League is something that is completely conceptualized and run by Parvin. He looks into every single detail. I help him a lot in the financial part of it and all the accounting parts, but creatively, the entire show runs on his shoulders. Plus the athletes really look up to only him. It's a show that cannot go on unless he is in tip-top form."

Postponing an entire league, which has sponsorship and broadcasting money riding on it, isn't easy. Preeti credits it to the entire 'family' of the PPL. She says, "Full marks to the team, mainly Sony Sports (Which airs the league). They were so, so not just understanding, but helpful. All our team owners got ready too. They were all supportive."

On her work life

Preeti made her acting debut in Mohabbatein back in 2000 and worked in a number of films till the mid-2010s before taking a break. She returned to acting last year with a grey role in the SonyLiv web series Kafas. Talking about her comeback, she says, "Kafas was not so easy for me. It is much easier to play those over the top characters, or have a good dramatic scene, extreme scenes. Those are much easier to do than something so subtle and real. There was a lot of work that went into it."

When asked about her future plans for acting, Preeti says, "I think that's the way I will approach characters going forward, thinking about their story. If you do see me in a role, it will be a very well thought out one. I'm really not keen on doing anything that's not worth my time, because I have so much on my plate already."