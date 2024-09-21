Khosla Ka Ghosla actor Parvin Dabas admitted to ICU after car accident

Actor Parvin Dabas, known for his film Khosla Ka Ghosla, on Saturday morning reportedly met with an accident. As per India Today, Parvin has been hospitalised in Bandra and is currently in the ICU for treatment. His wife-actor, Preeti Jhangiani, is by his side at the hospital, as per the report. (Also Read | We will teach out kids about the relevance of Dusshera and Diwali: Preeti Jhangiani and Parvin Dabas) Parvin Dabas met with an accident on September 21.

Parvin in ICU

After the accident, the actor was rushed to the hospital, and doctors did tests. India Today shared a statement by his sports team that organises the Pro Panja League. It read, “We regret to inform that Parvin Dabas, Bollywood actor and co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been hospitalised and is in the ICU at Holy family hospital Bandra following an unfortunate car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning.”

Parvin's team issues statement

“Details of the incident are still emerging, but we can confirm that Mr Dabas is currently receiving medical attention. Our thoughts are with Parvin and his family during this challenging time. The Pro Panja League management is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as appropriate. We kindly request privacy for Mr Dabas and his loved ones. We wish Parvin a swift and complete recovery,” it added.

About Parvin's career

Parvin has starred in films such as Dillagi, Monsoon Wedding, The Perfect Husband, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Yehi Hai Zindagi, Kuchh Meetha Ho Jaye, and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. He was also seen in Sirf, Via Darjeeling, Yeh Mera India, My Name Is Khan, Sahi Dhandhe Galat Bande, Ragini MMS 2, Mirror Game and State of Siege: Temple Attack. He was last seen in the comedy-drama film Sharmajee Ki Beti, directed by Tahira Kashyap. The actor also has been part of several shows such as The Curse of King Tut's Tomb, Hostages, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Made in Heaven.