We will teach out kids about the relevance of Dusshera and Diwali: Preeti Jhangiani and Parvin Dabas

Over the years, the meaning of festivals has changed, and more so now with the pandemic. But, actors Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani are making the most of it by teaching their kids new ways of celebrating Dussehra and Diwali.

The couple, who has two sons, Jaiveer (10) and Dev (6), believe that while the ways to celebrate festivals might be different, they still try to inculcate the essence of each of them, in their kids.

Jhangiani shares, “For us, festivals are all about teaching our kids what they are all about and their relevance. What Dussehra is about and the relevance of the day. Our younger one has hardly any idea about festivals, so we use the time to teach him about and make him aware.”

Dabas, 47, adds that he does miss how he used to celebrate Dussehra and Diwali as a kid, but now he has tweaked it in order to suit the present times.

“With the pollution aspect now, we tend to find things, which are more environmental friendly and can be done with kids. Of course it gets a bit restricted. But we want to teach them the right way to celebrate festivals and show them that there are other ways of having fun, and celebrating the spirit of the day,” shares the Khosla Ka Ghosla actor (2008).

Other than spending time with their kids, the couple is also looking forward to hanging out with friends and family at small gatherings during festive season. “There are not going to be big parties like previous years, but small intimate ones,” says Jhangiani.

But there is a strict requisition. Dabas explains, “People are getting more careful about being vaccinated and hanging out with only those who are fully vaccinated, so that’s the way forward. In the end, this festive season we are hoping that the mood is much better. We just want to be happy again. People want to be positive about things.”

Jhangiani is also happy to get back to normalcy this festive season. “Here’s hoping there won’t be a third wave and things will be back to how it was. It is great to see people slowly getting into the whole festive mood,” she ends.