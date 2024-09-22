EXCLUSIVE| Preeti Jhangiani gives husband Parvin Dabas' health update: He will be out of the ICU tomorrow

Actor Preeti Jhangiani, wife of actor-director Parvin Dabas, who is in the ICU with grievous injuries, following a car accident in the early hours of Saturday in Mumbai, has spoken out for the first time since the unfortunate incident. “It’s a shock, we’re still coping with it emotionally. He is usually very active and doesn’t stop talking about work even for a minute. To see him lying down and not his active self, is disturbing for the family,” she shares, while talking to us exclusively. Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani

Calling it a “case of bad luck”, she tells us how the accident occurred: “He was driving early morning after working all night. A flash of headlights caused him to crash the car into the divider. Luckily, he was close to the hospital and two boys brought him in.”

Also Read: Preeti Jhangiani on staying away from screen: I was unhappy with the roles I was getting

The 44-year-old, who has been at her husband’s side at the hospital, says he is suffering from a concussion. “He has dizziness, double vision, drowsiness and nausea — signs of a concussion. He hasn’t been able to speak too much. Thankfully, his medical reports — MRI and CT scan — were clear. He will stay in the hospital for another week and will be out of ICU soon. We will do another CT scan in three days.”

Jhangiani says that they’ve done a toxicology test. “He wasn’t drinking and driving. It has been ruled out in the police report. Parveen is strictly against drinking while driving or going against any rules,” she ends.