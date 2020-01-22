e-paper
Jawaani Jaaneman song Ole Ole: Watch Saif Ali Khan spray deodorant on his nether regions, do a tiger growl

Saif Ali Khan revisits his 90s hit song, Ole Ole, in a recreated version for his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman. Watch the video here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 22, 2020 12:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Saif Ali Khan does Ole Ole in 1994 and 2019.
Saif Ali Khan does Ole Ole in 1994 and 2019.
         

A remix of actor Saif Ali Khan’s classic song, Ole Ole, titled Ole Ole 2.0, has been released. The song is a part of the Jawaani Jaaneman soundtrack. Saif stars in the film opposite newcomer Alaya F.

The one-and-a-half minute video features Saif’s character in full playboy mode. It opens with him in bed with a blonde woman, and includes shots of him spraying deodorant on his nether regions and hitting on strangers in clubs. To remind audiences that the song is aimed at youngsters, and that Saif’s character is himself a man-child, the hook step includes the dab.

 

The song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed and vocals by Amit Mishra. The original song, which was featuring in the 1994 film Yeh Dillagi, was performed by Abhijeet Bhattacharya. In a statement, Bagchi had said, “It’s a fresh new version, but have kept the feel and vibe as the original. Shabbir Ahmed (lyricist) and I have worked on quite a few songs. This one also written by him keeps the fun element of the song alive as the original.”

Saif said about the film: “This film is about acceptance, accepting your age, your responsibilities. I think most people who are like that would react like this.” Jawaani Jaaneman was shot over the summer in London, and is about a character who loves partying, being forced to make adult decisions when a daughter he never knew he had walks up to him, and tells him that she’s pregnant.

The film is slated for release on January 31, and is directed by Nitin Kakkar.

