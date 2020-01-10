e-paper
Saif Ali Khan on working with Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman: ‘She is immensely talented and compelling to watch’

Saif Ali Khan says his co-star from Jawaani Jaaneman Tabu is ‘an amazing actor’. The two play parents to Alaya F in the film.

bollywood Updated: Jan 10, 2020 19:29 IST

Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Saif Ali Khan and Tabu play parents to Alaya F in Jawaani Jaaneman.
Actor Saif Ali Khan is happy to collaborate with actor Tabu on the rom-com Jawaani Jaaneman. He feels she is immensely talented and compelling to watch onscreen.

“It feels great as she’s an amazing actor. She is immensely talented and compelling to watch onscreen. She’s also extremely funny and such a delight to work with. I’m so grateful that she’s a part of this film,” Saif said.

 

The trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman, which marks debut of Alaya F, was launched in London. The trailer is quirky, romantic and comes with a dose of humour. Saif has also produced the film along with producer Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut likens JNU violence to gang war: ‘Don’t make this a national issue, such goons are in every college’

“This film is about acceptance, accepting your age, your responsibilities. I think most people who are like that would react like this,” Saif said. To this, Deepshikha added: “Saif just fits the bill. I think there’s nobody else who could portray the role of Jazz better than him.”

Jawaani Jaaneman is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha, Saif and Jay Shewakramani, the film also features Chunky Panday, Kumud Mishra, Kubbra Sait and Rameet Sandhu.

It is slated to release on January 31.

