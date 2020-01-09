e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Jawaani Jaaneman trailer: Playboy Saif Ali Khan gets the shock of his life, his never-seen-before daughter is pregnant!

Jawaani Jaaneman trailer: Playboy Saif Ali Khan gets the shock of his life, his never-seen-before daughter is pregnant!

Jawaani Jaaneman trailer: Saif Ali Khan is a playboy who wouldn’t change a thing about his life but gets the shock of his life when a young woman shows up at his door.

bollywood Updated: Jan 09, 2020 14:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jawaani Jaaneman trailer features Saif Ali Khan with Alaya F and Tabu.
         

The makers of Jawaani Jaaneman dropped the first trailer for the upcoming film on Thursday. The film stars Saif Ali Khan as an adventurous playboy who shockingly discovers that he has a daughter and that she is pregnant.

Alaya F plays the daughter who turns his life upside down. Tabu plays her ‘hippie’ mother who couldn’t be bothered enough to tell Saif about what was coming his way.

The father-daughter duo struggle to come to terms with their situation, mostly him and the Casanova lifestyle that he would have to give up. They also share moments of true bonding and love even in the face of a complicated relationship. The film, unlike what the tacky posters would have had you believe, looks quite promising. Watch the Jawaani Jaaneman trailer:

 

Nitin Kakkar has directed the film, which launches Alaya F into Bollywood. She is the daughter of former Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of actor Kabir Bedi. Jawaani Jaaneman is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films.

Also read: Kajol says she had a miscarriage when K3G released: ‘The film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time’

Talking about his film, Nitin said: “Working on Jawaani Jaaneman has been an immense pleasure, not only because of the amazing team it has, but also because of the wonderful story it tells. It is truly a coming-of-age film with a 2020 vibe. While Tabu is going to be seen in an interesting role, Alaya also has done a wonderful job, and Saif was simply commendable. In fact, the poster has only brought out his character’s true vibe.”

The will hit the theatres this year on January 31.

