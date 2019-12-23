e-paper
Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Jawaani Jaaneman poster: Saif Ali Khan is a sleepy, boozing playboy. See pic

Jawaani Jaaneman poster: Saif Ali Khan is a sleepy, boozing playboy. See pic

Jawani Jaaneman’s poster was shared online on Saturday. The film stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead with Tabu and Alaia Furniturewala.

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 17:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Saif Ali Khan's next film will be Jawaani Jaaneman.
Saif Ali Khan’s next film will be Jawaani Jaaneman.
         

The first poster for Jawaani Jaaneman was shared online on Monday evening. Starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead, the film is a comedy directed by Nitin Kakkar. It will release on January 31.

The film’s colourful first poster shows Saif laying in bed with two women, wearing nothing but a Playboy bunny necklace. Neither his, nor the ladies’ faces can be seen in the poster. He is holding a big bottle of alcohol in one hand, which is dripping all over the floor.

 

Sharing the poster, producer Jackky Bhagnani wrote on Twitter, “Adding some flavor to this festive season! #JawaaniJaaneman in cinemas on 31st January.”

The release date of the film has been advanced by a week. The movie was previously scheduled to release on February 7, 2020.The coming-of-age film will mark the Bollywood debut of actor Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewalla.

Also read: Twinkle Khanna flaunts onion earrings gifted by husband Akshay Kumar, ‘before they started sprouting shoots’. See pics

Saif and Alaia will play father and daughter, while Tabu has a pivotal role in the movie. The film is produced by Saif’s banner Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films and Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

Revealing further about the movie, one of the producers Jackky had said, “A fresh script, a fresh cast and a coming together of a fresh team. So expect the unexpected. Without giving away much about the film, the only thing I will say is that if you have laughed, cried or enjoyed with your family, that’s exactly what you will do with our film! Nitin sir, with his unique talent to say the best of the stories in the most relatable manner, has truly made a film that we are proud of. I hope the audience loves this film as much as we do.”

Tabu, who previously was seen playing a negative character in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Andhadhun will be seen essaying a refreshing role in Jawaani Jaaneman. “Since I have been playing dark roles off-late, the character I play in Jawaani Jaaneman is absolutely refreshing. I loved the script when I read it and I definitely wanted to do this at first go,” unveiled Tabu.

