Saif Ali Khan, Tabu’s Jawaani Jaaneman to release on November 29

Here is some good news for all the movie buffs out there! Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has finally got a release date. The film will hit the screens on November 29 this year. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, its shooting schedule will commence this month in London.

Trade Analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh announced the news on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Release date finalized... Jawaani Jaaneman to release on 29 Nov 2019... Stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaia F [Pooja Bedi’s daughter]... Directed by Nitin Kakkar... Produced by Black Knight Films, Northern Lights Films and Pooja Entertainment...Starts June 2019 in #London.

The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F. 2019 is turning out to be a busy year for Saif. Apart from this film, the 48-year-old is currently busy preparing for his role as a ‘naga sadhu’ for his upcoming film Laal Kaptaan.

He will also be seen essaying the character of cop Sartaj Singh in the second season of the much-awaited crime thriller web series Sacred Games 2. His character in the series is on a mission to uncover a terror attack in Mumbai in 25 days. Tabu was last seen in the rom-com De De Pyar De where she shared screen space with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 17:16 IST